SORRY by Jenny Gorelick to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut

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This August, New York comedian and writer Jenny Gorelick will make her Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut with SORRY, a sharp, chaotic and deeply funny hour about dating, gender, and why women apologise for everything while men get away with anything,

The show begins where many modern love stories do: on the apps. From Hinge matches that go nowhere to a surreal romance with a man who had 'sorry mom' tattooed on his body (and still couldn't apologise), Gorelick mines her own dating life for comedy, skewering the absurdity of contemporary relationships with disarming honesty.

But SORRY is about more than bad dates.

What begins as a series of painfully relatable stories gradually opens into something more revealing: an exploration of how women are conditioned to second-guess themselves, smooth things over, and apologise for simply existing, while men, from disappointing boyfriends to those in positions of real power, move through the world without the same scrutiny.

Gorelick takes audiences from painfully relatable moments to bigger, more uncomfortable truths about modern life. She starts with funny, personal stories about her life, but they quickly open up into something bigger, touching on modern dating, gender dynamics and the world we're living in, all without losing her honesty or humour.

At a time when there's constant pressure to be polished, agreeable and easy to like, SORRY pushes back, asking what might change if you stopped apologising for who you are in the first place.

Jenny Gorelick is a comedian, actor, writer, two-time Emmy-Nominated producer, and former Jersey girl, based in New York. She's been called an 'incredible host' by Jezebel and a 'fiercely funny,' 'ever-charming,' and "crushworthy comedian" by Time Out New York.

Her roster of high-production value, girly, and confetti-filled variety shows, pop culture commentary, and watch parties have been featured in the New York Times, Time Out New York, Paste, LAist, Jezebel, Thrillist, and more.

She performs monthly at Club Cumming at her signature show Love, Sex, & Magic and as a regular at Bushwick Comedy Club. She's appeared in the Edinburgh Fringe, Rogue Island Comedy, New York Comedy, Netflix is a Joke, and Knockouts Comedy Festivals (Creator to Watch '25). She's been featured in sketches for Jon Oliver, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Comedy Central, and as an adoring fan of THE Che Diaz in And Just Like That. One time Keegan Michael Key said she was a "great improvisor,' and Taxi Tv's Sandy Kenyon said she was 'a star of tomorrow' in that voice of his - it was just like being in a taxi. On TikTok commenters say she looks 22, which is the perfect age to play teenagers on TV. The two-person, one act comedy play that she wrote and stars in, Billy & The Situation, about the period of time Billy McFarland (Fyre Festival) was locked up with Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino (MTV's Jersey Shore) was programmed Off-Broadway at the iconic Ars Nova Theater. As a writer, her personal and humor essays have been featured in the New York Times' Modern Love, Cosmopolitan, McSweeney's, the New Yorker Shouts & Murmurs, and her Substack Night Out about going out and dating in NYC has 10k+ subscribers and was a 2024 Featured Publication. She is the author of The Book of Red Flags with Rizzoli Publishing in bookstores now! More on www.jennygorelick.com. Instagram 29k, TikTok 97k, Substack 10k.

Jenny Gorelick: SORRY performs at Monkey Barrel - Studio from 3rd - 30th August at 6:25pm.

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