SERVING C*NT to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut with Sarah Hester Ross

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Viral musical comedian Sarah Hester Ross will make her Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut with Serving Cnt*, performing on select dates from August 5-29 at The Den at Gilded Balloon Teviot.

Blending concert, confessional, and comedy, Serving Cnt* combines razor-sharp satire, powerhouse vocals, audience interaction, and emotionally honest storytelling into a one-woman cabaret celebrating empowerment, survival, confidence, and refusing to apologize for taking up space. The Edinburgh production is a newly reworked version of the show created specifically for Fringe audiences.

Already an established live performer across North America, Ross has appeared in New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Toronto, Orlando, and Philadelphia. Known online for her feminist musical comedy and viral videos, she uses Serving Cnt* to showcase the full scope of her artistry as an internationally award-winning cabaret performer, combining bold humor with powerful vocals and deeply personal storytelling.

"This show is for anyone who's ever felt too loud, too emotional, too political, too much, or not enough," Ross said. "I want audiences to leave feeling empowered, validated and completely ready to serve c*nt."

The performance features original songs including Finally Old Enough to Not Give a Fck* and Stop Giving Men Microphones, alongside viral musical moments and personal stories delivered with Ross's signature blend of humor and honesty.

Produced by Milli Productions and Green Olive Creative, Serving Cnt* is written, created, and performed by Sarah Hester Ross, with David Ian and Jess Agi serving as producers.

Performance Information

Serving Cnt* will be performed at The Den at Gilded Balloon Teviot at 4:20 p.m. on selected dates from August 5-29. The performance runs approximately 60 minutes. Tickets start at £13, and the production is recommended for ages 18 and up.

Sarah Hester Ross is an internationally touring cabaret artist and viral social media creator whose musical comedy blends bold feminist perspectives with powerhouse vocals and sharp satire. A Grammy-considered musical comedian, she recently released her debut comedy special, Don't Mess With a Redhead, through Comedy Dynamics on Amazon, Apple TV, and other major streaming platforms. Ross is also the winner of Best of Las Vegas for both Comedian and One Woman Show, has appeared on America's Got Talent and The Doctor Demento Show, and has accumulated more than 30 million music streams worldwide.

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