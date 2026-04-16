Rona Munro's MARY Will Come to Edinburgh's Hill Street Theatre

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Independent Edinburgh theatre company, Union Theatre have taken on the mantle of completing Rona Munro's James Plays in Scotland with a production of Mary at the Hill Street Theatre, Edinburgh, Monday 15 - Saturday 20 June 2026.

Edinburgh, 1567. Scotland is in political turmoil. James Melville - loyal servant to Mary Stuart, the troubled Queen of Scots - has been shaken by crimes committed against his sovereign. Now he needs to decide who's guilty, who's innocent, and who is too dangerous to accuse.

Part of Rona Munro's critically acclaimed theatrical exploration of Scottish history, The James Plays, Mary is a blistering political thriller inspired by key events in the downfall of Mary, Queen of Scots. Just three months after the murder of her second husband Lord Darnley, the Queen is set to marry the devious and dangerous Earl of Bothwell. It's an unpopular match with the Scottish lords and public and no one is clear if the relationship is forged out of passion, political desperation, or force.

A loyal courtier, a devout Protestant servant, and an ambitious opportunist clash over Mary's motives and whether she was coerced or complicit in her marriage to Bothwell, the likely murderer of her husband Darnley. Exploring modern themes of sexual violence and male collusion, Mary poses the question: in the battle for history, who owns the truth?

Originally premiered at the Hampstead Theatre in 2022, Mary follows on from the success of Munro's other James Plays, produced in Scotland by National Theatre Scotland (James I, James Ii, James III 2014 & 2016, James IV 2022) and Raw Material and Capital Theatres (James V: Katherine 2024). Now, Mary returns home with a production from Edinburgh-based Union Theatre Company.

Founded in the wake of Arkle Theatre Company, Union Theatre is an Edinburgh-based independent theatre company that believes in the power of grassroots. Following in its predecessor's footsteps, the company looks to foster a spirit of collaboration to create a diverse and lively fringe theatre community in the city 52 weeks of the year.

Union Theatre's inaugural production Mary by Rona Munro will be performed at the Hill Street Theatre, Edinburgh, Monday 15 - Saturday June 2026.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.