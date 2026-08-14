Review: THE BALLAD OF JOHNNY AND JUNE, Pavilion Theatre

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The Ballad of Johnny and June is a musical with book by Des McAnuff and Robert Cary and it is based on the love story between Johnny Cash and June Carter. The show is cleverly narrated by their son John Carter Cash (played by Lenny Turner at this performance) who takes us through how they met.

Country fans, from the moment Christopher Ryan Grant steps onstage and says “Hello, I’m Johnny Cash”, you know you’re in safe hands. For the next couple of hours, this performer really IS Johnny Cash. He’s got the voice, the charm, and he portrays the darker side of the Man In Black so well. We see a glimpse into his childhood and the passing of his brother that affected him so deeply.

And then we have June Carter (Christina Bianco), a woman who was considerably more famous than Johnny on the country music scene. The Carter Family are country music royalty and their legacy goes back generations. June was the youngest and always regarded as the funny one. She was never a strong singer but she was a great songwriter and had a huge comedic presence. A little bit of artistic license is present here because while Christina Bianco is absolutely perfect at the comedy, she is also an incredible singer and her version of “Wildwood Flower” is a real highlight of the show.

It’s a love story, but it’s not an easy ride. Both parties were married when they met and had their own families. John has his issues with substance abuse, and he has a penchant for smashing up hotel rooms when he’s on a bender. The casting is what really makes this production shine. Our Johnny and June are so perfectly cast, and it’s particularly clear in the scenes where they bicker. He’s a big scary guy when he’s in a drug-addled state but June is an absolute firecracker and she’s not afraid to stand up to him.

For music fans, The Ballad of Johnny and June is a real treat. We get all the hits such as: “Ring Of Fire”: “Walk The Line”, and “Folsom Prison Blues” performed by a ridiculously talented cast. Christopher Ryan Grant is so reminiscent of Cash but he manages to avoid this being a straight copy tribute.

The Ballad of Johnny and June is a fantastic production that doesn’t feel like your typical jukebox musical. The involvement of Cash and Carter’s son makes this feel like a proper honouring of these brilliant but complicated individuals. The atmosphere in Glasgow on opening night (A Thursday) was electric and it’s a real thrill to have this musical in town until the 22nd of August- I will be returning!

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