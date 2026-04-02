Review: INSPECTOR MORSE: HOUSE OF GHOSTS at Theatre Royal Glasgow

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Inspector Morse: House of Ghosts brings the iconic TV detective to the stage in a new original mystery.

The play opens with a compelling premise: a young actress collapsing and dying mid-performance. What follows is an investigation led by Morse (Tom Chambers) and Lewis (Tachia Newall), which gradually reveals ties to Morse’s past. The narrative has promise but sometimes feels stretched thin, weighed down by unncessary filler scenes making the production drag a little.

The staging is notably sparse. While minimalism can be effective, here it leans more towards underdeveloped - frequent transitions involving large set pieces being moved on and off disrupting the flow. For a story that should be rich in atmosphere, the stage feels very empty.

Where the production does succeed is in its performances. The chemistry between Chambers’ Morse and Newall’s Lewis is convincing and engaging, grounding the piece in a believable partnership. There are also flashes of interest in supporting roles, particularly Justin (Spin Clancy) and Verity (Charlotte Randle), who bring humour and intrigue to the table. However, many of the ensemble roles feel underwritten, contributing to a sense of unevenness across the cast. Furthermore the actress who dies at the start reappears later as an ensemble member looking remarkably similar, which feels distracting.

House of Ghosts is a fun night out for those who enjoy crime dramas, or die-hard fans of Inspector Morse.

Inspector Morse House of Ghosts is at Theatre Royal Glasgow until 4 April.

Photo: Johan Persson

Reader Reviews monalisa3 on 4/5/2026



Reader Reviews

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