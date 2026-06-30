Photos: KITTY DADDY in Rehearsal at Edinburgh Fringe

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In Bob Brader's new solo show Kitty Daddy, one unwanted cat sparks a funny, heartfelt, and deeply moving journey of connection, healing, and second chances. Check out rehearsal photos below!

Kitty Daddy will have its World Premiere at the East to Edinburgh Festival at 59E59 Theaters next week before making its UK Premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe in August. Brader both wrote and performs the show. Longtime collaborator and award-winning director Suzanne Bachner directs. All performances at 59E59 Theaters are sold out.

When award-winning monologist Bob Brader takes a temp job, little does he know his life is about to be turned upside down by an unexpected — and unwanted — cat.

After reluctantly agreeing to take in his boss's cat to save it from a kill shelter, Bob suddenly finds himself sharing his home with Jade, a furious feline who firmly plants himself under Bob's bed for weeks, hissing and growling at every attempt at affection. Abandoned and left with a stranger, Jade is determined to be alone — and he is not happy about his new living arrangement.

Then there's Bob, a man who never had any interest in cats and now finds himself living with one who may very well be plotting to kill him in his sleep.

Little does Bob know that Jade will become the catalyst forcing him to confront his own desire for isolation and the unresolved trauma of his past. Funny, touching, and deeply human, the show is an examination of rage, love, and healing — and how one cat can change everything.

Recommended ages 16+. The show deals with disturbing subject matter and childhood trauma.

The creative/production team includes lighting design by Katie Chai, projection design by Chris Kateff, produced by JMTC Theatre with associate producers Nathan Faudree and Linda Movish.

Kitty Daddy runs for three performances on Thursday, July 9, at 6:30pm, Saturday, July 11 at 2:30pm, Sunday, July 19 at 4:30pm.

Photo Credit: Nadia Volvic



Bob Brader



Bob Brader



Bob Brader



Bob Brader



Bob Brader



Bob Brader



Bob Brader



Bob Brader



Bob Brader

Bob Brader

Bob Brader

Bob Brader

Bob Brader

Bob Brader

Bob Brader

Bob Brader

Bob Brader

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