National Theatre of Scotland Launches Caring Scotland Portraits & Sound Collection

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A new phase of the Caring Scotland project has been announced with the launch of Ten Portraits and The Sound Collection, two initiatives documenting the lives of care experienced people across Scotland.

The project, led by playwright Nicola McCartney and developed in partnership with National Theatre of Scotland, Who Cares? Scotland, and the National Library of Scotland, will present a combination of visual, audio, and immersive storytelling.

Ten Portraits, a photographic exhibition by Chris Scott, will open at Inverness Museum on May 5 before touring to Shetland, Aberdeen, and Edinburgh. The exhibition features portraits of ten individuals whose stories were gathered during the project’s three-year development process.

Alongside the exhibition, The Sound Collection has been launched as an oral history archive housed at the National Library of Scotland. The archive includes recorded testimonies from care experienced individuals, with selected excerpts available online.

“It has been an honour and a challenge to lead such a large project,” McCartney said. “We look forward to sharing these stories with the nation in many different ways.”

A third component, One Hundred Voices, an interactive installation incorporating sound, light, and staged environments, is scheduled to tour Scotland in summer and autumn 2026. The installation will draw from the recorded testimonies to create an immersive experience for audiences.

The project has been supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and additional partners, and aims to raise awareness, foster connection, and amplify the voices of Scotland’s care experienced community.

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