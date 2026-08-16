LET BE, HAMLET Digital Fringe Show to Stream Free This Month

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A 20-minute digital reimagining of Shakespeare's Hamlet, staged as a Zoom audition, is set to stream as part of PBH's Free Fringe Digital Fringe programme. LET BE, HAMLET follows a young actor rehearsing for a callback that may never come, with the line between performance and reality blurring as the director's instructions persist beyond the audition itself. The production is presented by PROJECT LETBE, a project group formed from Beings, the English Drama Society at Ewha Woman's University founded in 1930.

About the Show

<Let Be, Hamlet> is a 20-minute reimagining of Shakespeare's Hamlet, set within a Zoom audition.

A young actor is desperately preparing for a callback that may or may not come. In front of the camera, every word, movement and breath must be perfect. As she rehearses and tries the soliloquy of Hamlet again, the boundaries between audition and reality begin to blur. The director's instructions continue even after the audition is over, as the pressure to perform becomes a voice of its own.

Drawing from Hamlet's struggle with doubt and inaction, the question of 'To be or not to be' moves into the world of young performers and constant self-monitoring. But this is not a story about becoming Hamlet. It is about discovering the Hamlet already living inside us.

About the Production

The production is presented by PROJECT LETBE, a project group formed from Beings, Ewha Woman's University English Drama Society founded in 1930.

The cast is:

Soo Min Ko (Week 1)

Kueree Choi (Week 2)

Seoyoung Kim (Week 3)

Jeongin Choi (Week 4)

Hyerin Kang (Director)

The production team consists of:

Suyoung Lee (Director/Playwright)

Prof. Taekyung Kang (Production Supervisor)

Jabin Lee (Assistant Director, Media Art)

Dabin Ahn (Assistant Director)

Nuri Ha (Dramaturg)

Yunseo Cho (Sound Design, Media Art)

Hyein Kim (Lighting Design)

Information

Programme: PBH's Free Fringe - Digital Fringe

Format: Digital, On Demand

Duration: 20 minutes

Dates: 8–30 August

Language: Korean with English Subtitles

Price: Free

Website: https://freefringe.org.uk/shows/let-be-hamlet/

LET BE, HAMLET will be performed in Korean with English subtitles and is available free of charge on demand. The cast rotates weekly, with Soo Min Ko, Kueree Choi, Seoyoung Kim and Jeongin Choi each taking on the role across separate weeks, alongside a production team that includes director and playwright Suyoung Lee.

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