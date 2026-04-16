LEGENDARY Will Come to Edinburgh Fringe in August; Watch the Opening Number

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Cheeyang Ng will bring Legendary to Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August. Performances will run 5-31 August at Friesian, Underbelly.

A retelling of Chinese mythology, Legendary is a life-affirming musical tale of queer joy and identity. International award-winning singer-songwriter and Mandopop icon Cheeyang Ng, joins forces with acclaimed director Emilio Ramos, to bring this electrifying solo ritual musical to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Through call-and-response and circle singing, Legendary examines the myths Cheeyang was raised with, but never saw themselves reflected in.

Following sold-out New York and London developmental runs, and millions of views on social media, Cheeyang Ng makes their grand entrance to EdFringe with a 75-minute performance, weaving heartfelt storytelling with beautiful and exhilarating singing. As they revisit the legends that form the foundation of Chinese culture and beliefs - Pan Gu and Nü Wa, Hou Yi and Chang'E, Guanyin and Jingwei (*AKA Chinese Moana), Cheeyang explores their relationships with family, tradition, and their parents' ultimate wish for them to have a child. In a vocal tour de force, they invite the audience to create a new myth, one that belongs to everyone.

Legendary is what Edinburgh Fringe has long needed - Chinese culture on a Western stage, a non-binary roar within a binary world, and an exploration of the modern questions in ancient stories. Maybe these contradictions are where the magic lies; when we stop dividing the world into categories, we find the songs truly worth singing.

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