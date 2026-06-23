JAMES CAMPBELL'S COMEDY 4 KIDS to Return to Edinburgh Fringe

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James Campbell, the internationally renowned and much-loved children's comedian who pioneered the genre of comedy for kids, will be bringing his acclaimed show James Campbell's Comedy 4 Kids to Assembly George Square Studios (Studio 5), at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, from Wednesday 5 to Sunday 9 August 2026 at 12:15 (1hr). James's show may include exploding penguins, seventeen ways to eat jam and songs to sing to the worms in your dog's bottom.

James first took a show to Edinburgh in 2000, at the start of his comedy career. Since first starting to perform, James has been travelling the world, bringing high-quality laughter to children in thousands of schools, libraries, theatres and festivals - as well as teaching kids' comedy workshops, writing a series of award-winning funny books (including Boyface, the Funny Life books, Daphne and the Marmalade Cow) and parenting his own children.

James Campbell says: “This show is twice as funny as anything you've seen before so cover yourself in glue, roll around in glitter for five minutes and then come to the show shouting, “I'm a massive disco maggot!” until someone asks you to leave”.

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