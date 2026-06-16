I'M NOT A TERRORIST, I'M FREDDIE MERCURY to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut with Patrick Monahan

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Teesside's Irish-Iranian comedian and firm audience favourite Patrick Monahan is returning to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with a brand new show and a point to make in I'm not a Terrorist, I'm Freddie Mercury.

Since moving to England from Iran in 1980, acclaimed stand-up Patrick Monahan has heard it all. In fact, if he had a pound for every time he was called a terrorist, he could fund his own organisation. In his timely new show, I'm Not a Terrorist, I'm Freddie Mercury, Patrick has 60 minutes to prove he has more in common with the flamboyant Queen frontman than Hezbollah.

Despite a lifetime of rejected visas and extra airport security checks, Patrick refuses to let it get him down, always leading with his signature warmth and a joke. The show offers a hilarious, heartfelt dive into his mixed parentage, his childhood in Iran, moving to the UK, and the realities of navigating life caught between two vastly different cultures and creeds.

Patrick Monahan is a critically acclaimed, observational comedy powerhouse. A true veteran of the circuit, he is celebrating 16 years of performing at the Edinburgh Festival. He tours a brand-new stand-up show annually, playing to sold-out crowds nationally and internationally across Europe, the Middle East, America, and Australia.

A familiar and beloved face on British television, Patrick was the winner of ITV's Show Me the Funny. He has appeared across BBC1, BBC2, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, and Sky 1, with notable appearances including Splash!, Celebrity Squares, The One Show (BBC), Fake Reaction (ITV), and a Pointless Celebrity Special (BBC).

LISTINGS INFORMATION

VENUE: Gilded Balloon Patter House (Dram)

DATES: 5th - 30th August (except 17th)

TIME: 9pm (1 hr)

AGE GUIDANCE: 16+

TICKET PRICES: £9.50 - £15.50

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