HIT ME BABY ONE MORE LAME! to Bring Britney Drag Sci-Fi Show to Edinburgh Fringe

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Cult alt-drag superstar Baby Lame returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe as Britney Spears in the hilariously unhinged sci-fi, punk odyssey: Hit Me Baby One More Lame!

Hosted by the delusionally fame-hungry Baby Lame, Hit Me Baby One More Lame! reveals the completely unauthorised, intergalactic story of the world's most chaotic pop icon. This is a high-energy, alternative post-drag cabaret comedy where space travel, ambition, murder, romance, and 100(ish) Britney bangers spectacularly collide. Co-starring the entire audience, this interactive party show blends full-throttle pop-culture worship with grotesque set pieces to create a feral multi-planetary space opera. Hit Me Baby One More Lame! is the sci-fi Britney saga nobody asked for, but everyone will remember.

Hit Me Baby One More Lame! is directed and co-created by acclaimed physical comedy and interactive theatre director Deanna Fleysher (Butt Kapinski, Red Bastard), alongside creator and star Baby Lame. Together, they have crafted a loud, trashy, and queer-AF spectacle that pushes the boundaries of alt-cabaret comedy.

Baby Lame is a gender bending, punk-horror, theatre making cabaret clown whose first solo show Final Baby Girl! received rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022 and transferred to Soho Theatre.

Deeply rooted in London's nightlife scene, Baby is the MC and co-producer of MIMIs ('The best damn drag-circus-burlesque show in town' - Time Out) and the creator of underground revue Shit Show (which has held a residency at iconic queer venues The Glory and The Divine for over 10 years) as well as interactive screening event Showgirls: Live! (nominated for Event of the Year at the Big Screen Awards). In 2024, Baby joined the world renowned Circus of Horrors, as MC on the Cabaret of Curiosities tour.

Outside of performance Baby has worked extensively as a TV Producer working on 10 series of The Paul O'Grady Show before becoming a Consultant Producer on RuPaul's Drag Race UK and being selected as the co-host of the official BBC podcast alongside Scarlett Moffatt. Baby now co-hosts cult cinema podcast 'Camp Classics' with Drag Race UK star Crystal.

LISTINGS INFORMATION

VENUE: Above at Pleasance Courtyard, 60 Pleasance, Edinburgh EH8 9TJ

DATES: Wednesday 5th - 30th August 2026 (except 18th August)

TIME: 10:50pm

AGE GUIDANCE: 18+ (Restriction)

TICKET PRICES: £10 - £16

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