HANG TIME to Make International Premiere at Edinburgh International Festival

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The Flea announced that their world-premiere production and international tour of HANG TIME, written and directed by Pulitzer Prize finalist Zora Howard, will be presented at the Edinburgh International Festival.

HANG TIME had its world premiere at The Flea in Spring 2023. The Edinburgh International Festival company features Kamal Bolden as 'Slim,' Julian Rozzell as 'Bird,' and Bryce Foley as 'Blood.' From August 20 – 23, the show will make its International premiere at the legendary Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh as part of the festival's 'All Rise' season.

The creative team for HANG TIME includes Neal Wilkinson (Scenic Design), Reza Behjat (Lighting Design), Dominique Fawn Hill (Costume Design), Megan Culley (Sound Design), Charlie Oates (Movement Direction), Rick Sordelet/Sordelet Inc (Stunt Direction), and Carla Thomas (Associate Costume Design). Beatrice Perez-Arche serves as the Production Stage Manager.

'HANG TIME had been haunting me for years. When I first shared the work and my intention to direct with Niegel and Martin at the Flea, I was met with not only enthusiasm but also a commitment to center my vision for its production. Now, as we look to HANG TIME's first tour, I feel that commitment has only deepened. I am thrilled to be embarking on this journey with the Flea to share HANG TIME with new audiences across the country,' said writer and director, Zora Howard.

Niegel Smith, The Flea's Artistic Director, said, 'I am thrilled that our production of Zora's stunning work will reach an international audience. Her command of all theatrical tools - from her witty and deft writing to her inventive visual poetry - needs to be experienced by everyone interested in our American story.'

HANG TIME was originally developed and produced in 2023 by The Flea in partnership with Zora Howard and in association with W.A.C.O. (Where Art Can Occur) Theater Center. The National Tour of The Flea's HANG TIME has been Commissioned by ASU Cultural Affairs and its division of ASU Gammage, The Hopkins Center at Dartmouth College, and UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance.

Nicola Benedetti, Festival Director, Edinburgh International Festival said, 'Our 2026 Edinburgh International Festival is an invitation to All Rise. It's a rallying cry to artists and audiences to stand with us, in our belief that through artistic endeavor we will see each other more truthfully and more tolerantly. As we mark 250 years since the Declaration of Independence, we've put America center stage across our programme. Over 2,000 artists from across the world in opera, music, theatre and dance bring their voices to the stage, meeting complexity with curiosity rather than certainty.'

'The Edinburgh International Festival's revival of HANG TIME speaks directly to America, and to this year's Festival theme and is a compelling play,' says Festival Creative Director Roy Luxford. 'Making its European premiere, HANG TIME offers a tension and an honest look at America that is a perspective we wanted in this year's programme.'

ABOUT HANG TIME

Three men chew the fat under an old, wide tree. In HANG TIME, we peek into the interiority – the great loves and bitter blues – of Black men in America. Setting the romantic and the macabre in sharp relief, HANG TIME invites the viewer to envisage the living Black body triumphant over the legacy of violence that it holds.

Written and directed by Pulitzer Prize Finalist Zora Howard in her directorial debut, HANG TIME is a deeply moving and subversive work not to be missed.



Photo Credit: Dante Chirchlow available

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