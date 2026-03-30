Gilded Balloon Reveals Bumper Programme Of New Shows Now On Sale For 2026 Edinburgh Fringe

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105 new shows across comedy, theatre, musicals, cabaret, variety and children's shows go on sale today from Gilded Balloon, marking its biggest on sale to date, with more programme announcements still to come.

These newly announced shows form part of a wide-ranging 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe programme, bringing together leading names, rising stars and international artists. From big nights out to thoughtful theatre and side-splittingly clever comedy, August at Gilded Balloon offers something for all ages and tastes.

Karen and Katy Koren, Artistic Directors of Gilded Balloon, said, “We're delighted to be putting a further 105 brilliant shows on sale as part of this year's Fringe programme, with even more still to be announced. This line-up brings together some of the most exciting talent working today alongside the next generation of performers, and truly reflects the breadth and energy of the Fringe.”

The programme brings together established names including Gregor Fisher, Phil Nichol (returning with two shows), The Guilty Feminist and Rich Hall, alongside a strong wave of new voices making their Fringe debuts. Rising talent includes Madeleine Brettingham, Adi Parmar, Fab Goualin, Hannah Byczkowski and Shane Daniel Byrne, while Gilded Balloon continues its commitment to Scottish artists with debut shows from Eva Peroni and Alan Jay, and returning favourites Kim Blythe and Kathleen Hughes. The programme also features new Scottish music and theatre, including Crocodile Rock and a range of bold new productions across the theatre programme.

Gilded Balloon's legendary shows return for 2026. Late'n'Live is back as the original late-night show, featuring stellar line-ups of your favourite acts from across the festival, hosted by some of the best MCs in the country every night. Described as “The best late-night show on the Fringe” (Scotsman) and “A Fringe institution for a reason” (TheRecs.co.uk), previous acts have included Johnny Vegas, Bill Bailey, Rich Hall, Jason Byrne, Mawaan Rizwan, John Bishop, Larry Dean, Maisie Adam, Reuben Kaye, Jordan Grey and Viggo Venn. Late'n'Live remains an essential addition to any Fringe bucket list.

Best Of So You Think You're Funny? returns with an unmissable line-up of fresh talent, including finalists Reb Day, Joel Walker and Rachel Porter, offering audiences the chance to see the best emerging comedians before they become household names.

So You Think You're Funny? Heats continue the search for comedy's next big star, as contestants compete for a place in the final of the UK's biggest newcomer competition. Previous winners include Peter Kay, Aisling Bea, Sara Pascoe and Lee Mack.

Comedy highlights include Gregor Fisher: An (Early) Evening With Gregor Fisher, where the Scottish stage and screen legend shares stories from his life and career; Madeleine Brettingham: Legend, the debut show from the So You Think You're Funny? 2025 winner exploring myth, identity and growing up in a world of booze-soaked bad behaviour; and Rich Hall: Chin Music, a typically sharp, improvisational hour from the acclaimed comedian.

The Guilty Feminist, hosted by Deborah Frances-White, brings its Road to Gilead Project to the Fringe, alongside rising Scots comedy star Kim Blythe: Puzzle, following a sold-out 2025 run, and Smack The Pony's Fiona Allen: White Lies, a sharply observed new show about social anxiety and human interaction.

Further highlights include Kathleen Hughes: Twig, exploring family and legacy; Reuben Solo: Someone in This Crowd Will Betray Me [Revenge Edition], a chaotic, high-concept return; and two shows from Phil Nichol, with a brand-new work Aren't We Lucky and the 20th anniversary of his Edinburgh Comedy Award-winning The Naked Racist.

New additions to the programme include Comedy Night at the Museum, a Gilded Balloon production bringing together top international comedians for a wholly improvised late-night show inspired by real artefacts from the National Museum of Scotland; Shane Daniel Byrne: Baby It's Time, showcasing one of Ireland's fastest-rising comedic voices; and Christian Dart: GUMSHOE!, a multi award-nominated, sell-out hit blending noir parody with high-energy character comedy.

Rising voices and distinctive perspectives continue across the programme with Adi Parmar: Sunny Boy, Alan Jay: Hell Hath No Humour Like a Gayboy Scorned, Eva Peroni: Jungled and Fab Goualin: Mixed Messages, alongside Hannah Byczkowski: Killer, a darkly comic debut from the winner of The Traitors, and Aoife Dunne: Good Grief, returning after a sell-out run. Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedian Guy Branum brings Be Fruitful, a bold, thought-provoking hour blending humour with social commentary.

Theatre highlights include SLAY, a darkly funny and unflinching exploration of trauma, therapy and modern coping mechanisms, and Silent Disco, an inventive, headphone-led experience blending psychology and music.

Further standout work includes HESS, Michael Burrell's powerful and timely revival exploring the psychology of extremism and its lasting impact, and Broke & Fabulous in the 21st Century, a riotous, raunchy dramedy celebrating friendship, ambition and modern love.

Other theatre shows on sale today include Ostrich, a sharp look at modern dating and identity; Top Gunchained, a high-energy parody from the team behind Yippee Ki Yay; Boy in a Box, a confronting and urgent piece examining race and identity in America; and Waiting For Wonka, a darkly comic reimagining of childhood nostalgia.

Themed shows bring a mix of interactive and late-night entertainment, including The Thinking Drinkers' Great British Pub Ride, an epic, drink-fuelled journey from Land's End to John O'Groats; Dreamgun Film Reads, where comedians perform unrehearsed parody versions of classic films; and Not Another Quiz Night, a high-energy, chaotic late-night favourite.

Cabaret and variety sees Fake, a critically acclaimed blend of magic, storytelling and illusion from Chris Cook that explores truth, deception and identity; EIGHT: The One (Wo)Man Drag King Musical Parody, a high-energy, genre-bending musical comedy reimagining Henry VIII through drag, parody and pop and Fungasm: Save or Smash offers up bold, interactive performance.

Music and musicals range from nostalgic fun to powerful storytelling, including Crocodile Rock, a touching coming-of-age musical set on Cumbrae; Primary School Bangers, a high-energy singalong experience; Unheard Voices, Unbroken Spirits, a new musical exploring the Scottish care system; and Antigone: A Town Hall Musical, a contemporary retelling of a classic tragedy.

Also featured is Charlene Kaye: Diversity Shredder, introducing audiences to the unhinged, razor-sharp world of Charlene Kaye — guitar god, internet legend and “breakout comedy star” (Rolling Stone), alongside Siobhan Wilson: Flowercore, an immersive performance celebrating Scotland's wildflowers through music and visual art.

Children's and family shows include Max Fulham's Monkey Business, a lively, family-friendly mix of puppetry, sketches and slapstick comedy and Mama G: The Magic Bookmark comes to Teviot. “Everyone's favourite pantomime dame!” (Metro) and Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Mama G discovers the magic of books and the power of being yourself in this hilarious award-winning panto adventure for the whole family! Bring Yer Bairn Comedy is the adult comedy show where you can bring yer bairn! A selection of our favourite comics from the Scottish scene and beyond, performing to parents, carers and bairns under 15 months old! The perfect morning show!

All shows will take place across Gilded Balloon's four venues this August, including the welcome return to Teviot, alongside Patter House and Gilded Balloon at the Museum, as well as the newly added Gilded Saloon, GB's year-round pub and live venue.

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