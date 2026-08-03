GANBA!! to Make World Premiere at Edinburgh Fringe
The family show comes from Jay Painter, Joe Tex and Brian Walters and will run at Underbelly Bristo Square.
Face Off Unlimited, creators of the internationally successful comedy game show BATSU!, will present the world premiere of GANBA!! at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August.
The interactive family production will run August 5-16 at Underbelly Bristo Square (Friesian), inviting audiences to step inside a ninja dojo for a fast-paced comedy adventure filled with audience participation, physical challenges, and martial arts-inspired fun.
Created by Jay Painter, Joe Tex, and Brian Walters, GANBA!! encourages audience members to train like ninjas under the guidance of an eccentric team of instructors in an immersive theatrical experience designed for families and children.
The cast features Mariko Iwasa as Sensei Marika, Yurika Ono as Shinobi Yurika, Rina Maejima as Shinobi Rina, Steve Zegers as Deshi Steve, and Brian "Bu-Chan" Walters as Batsu no Akuma.
Jay Painter directs the production, with Brian Walters serving as assistant director and Joe Tex overseeing script development. Heather Shields serves as executive producer.
The creative team also includes Costume Designer Chrissie Kahler, technical director Justin C. Schilling, and merchandise designer Steve Zegers.
GANBA!! marks the latest production from Face Off Unlimited, whose long-running interactive comedy BATSU! has entertained audiences internationally with its blend of improv, game-show antics, and Japanese-inspired comedy.
GANBA!! will be performed daily at 11:05 a.m. from August 5-16 at Underbelly Bristo Square as part of the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
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