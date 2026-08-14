EDINBURGH 2026: Review: ROSCO MCCLELLAND: THE BONES, Monkey Barrel

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The loose narrative to this year’s Rosco McClelland Fringe show is that he was offended by a friend’s suggestion on what to do his show about. This friend also suggested that he has pathological demand avoidance. Cue some examples of Rosco being what he would call stubborn.

Rosco McClelland will always be a comedian that I will gladly recommend without seeing his latest show. I’ve never had a bad time at a Rosco McClelland gig.

The Bones is essentially a series of anecdotes told in an incredibly skilful way. McClelland’s timing is superb and the laughs are consistent throughout. With a manner so relaxed that several audience members feel they can join in the conversation, he has the vibe of a pal just telling you a story. But a really, really funny one.

There’s a little bit at the top of the show to suggest this hour isn’t quite as polished as he’d like and he’s still working with a notebook but to be honest I don’t think it feels unfinished. It’s slightly chaotic, but that’s part of the charm.

Towards the end there’s a hint of a more personal story which I have every confidence McClelland could turn into a big emotional award-winning show. But for now, The Bones is just a really satisfying and clever hour of big laughs from a fantastic comedian.

Photo credit: Nick Gibb

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