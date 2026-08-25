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EDINBURGH 2026: Review: RIGHT BEFORE I GO, Pleasance

Right Before I Go runs at Edfringe until 31 August

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Featured Topic Edinburgh Festival More Coverage EDINBURGH 2026: Review: RIGHT BEFORE I GO, Pleasance

4 stars

Right Before I Go is a new theatre piece from Stan Zimmerman that brings to life the last words of people who have taken their own lives.

With an all-star cast featuring Gerard McCarthy, Nathan Mohebbi, Emily Kuroda and Julian Joel, the letters are read aloud by each actor.

The inspiration behind the performance is that Zimmerman’s close friend Kevin took his own life and left a lot of people with questions. He started reading the suicide notes of famous people and has compiled them as part of this piece of theatre. 

It’s lighter than you would think in places as some of the notes are hopeful or speak to a live well lived. There are also a lot of statistics about suicide rates in the US which are harrowing. 

A particularly difficult one is a teenager who ended her life after relentless bullying. It’s a hard but necessary watch that fights the stigma of talking about suicidal ideation. 

Resources are available on flyers handed out at the start of the show and there’s a short discussion after the performance signposting people on where to go to seek out further conversation and support. It’s not what you’d call light entertainment but it is an important call to arms to encourage people to talk about suicide and it has a big impact.

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