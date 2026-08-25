EDINBURGH 2026: Review: MOST OF MY MOMS ARE GAY, Greenside

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What do you do when you’re a straight, Jewish woman with OCD who was turkey-basted into existence and you’re the daughter of five mothers? Write a Fringe show about it, of course!

With the crowd already on her side from the title alone, Abby Goldfarb jumps right into things with her first song of the evening, a track that plays out like a whodunit-style mystery in which the singer attempts to understand her conception. There’s a turkey baster, a lesbian, some friends' semen, and the rest is a blur.

It’s a solid opening which offers up plenty of laughs and allows the performer to show off her beautiful singing voice. That said, it introduces us to a problem which plagues the rest of the show. Although there is a lot to like about the songs throughout, whether it be the storytelling, the humour, or the lyrics, the majority come and go without sticking in the memory for too long.

That said, the show does feature two stand-out tunes. One is a hilarious little ditty about coming out as a straight woman to your gay parents, and the other is a heartbreaking tale of finally feeling normal after her parents had broken up. It is through these two tracks that Goldfarb really shows herself as a special talent with a unique outlook on life.

Most Of My Moms Are Gay might not be a perfect show, but it more than lives up to its title. Promising an original story, some fun songs and, most importantly, a good time, this Fringe debut from Abby Goldfarb more than delivers.

Most of My Moms Are Gay runs at Greenside until 29 August



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