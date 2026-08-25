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Bi Meets World is the Fringe debut hour from US comedian Maxx Eddy. Tackling themes of masculinity, Eddy talks about his experiences of navigating life as a bisexual man.

There’s some strong material at the start as he goes through his school experience, where people just assumed he was gay and there was no in-between.

His delivery comes across as a bit unsure, which doesn’t instil confidence in the audience (though he does say at the top of the show that he’s suffering from Fringe flu).

The throughline of the show is about times he feels he has won a fight, but the anecdotes are loose-fitting, and it doesn’t wrap up as satisfyingly as you’d like.

Eddy went to Brazil to meet an online girlfriend but the story kind of fizzles out and the gags are few and far between. There are some callbacks but overexplaining them kills the joke.

There’s definitely some potential in Maxx Eddy’s debut show, but a lack of confidence in delivery and rambling anecdotes take away from the good material in there.

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