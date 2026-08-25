EDINBURGH 2026: Review: MAXX EDDY: BI MEETS WORLD, Gilded Balloon
Maxx Eddy: Bi Meets World runs at Edfringe until 31 August
Bi Meets World is the Fringe debut hour from US comedian Maxx Eddy. Tackling themes of masculinity, Eddy talks about his experiences of navigating life as a bisexual man.
There’s some strong material at the start as he goes through his school experience, where people just assumed he was gay and there was no in-between.
His delivery comes across as a bit unsure, which doesn’t instil confidence in the audience (though he does say at the top of the show that he’s suffering from Fringe flu).
The throughline of the show is about times he feels he has won a fight, but the anecdotes are loose-fitting, and it doesn’t wrap up as satisfyingly as you’d like.
Eddy went to Brazil to meet an online girlfriend but the story kind of fizzles out and the gags are few and far between. There are some callbacks but overexplaining them kills the joke.
There’s definitely some potential in Maxx Eddy’s debut show, but a lack of confidence in delivery and rambling anecdotes take away from the good material in there.
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
|
Antigone 1989: A Town Hall Musical
Gilded Balloon Patter House (8/05-8/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Catching a Cheese Pervert: A Priscilla Patton Mystery
The Saloon Bar at Just The Tonic at Westside Rodeo (8/06-8/27)
|
AEW All In: London
Wembley Stadium - Connected by EE, London (8/30-8/30)
|
Nothing Personal
Gilded Balloon (8/18-8/31)
|
Parkies
TheSpace @ Surgeons Hall (8/07-8/29)
|
Mythos: Ragnarök
Assembly Rooms (Music Hall) (8/06-8/29)
|
Glob
Underbelly (8/05-8/30)
|
Puck Bunnies: A Heated Rivalry Drag Musical Parody
Puck Bunnies: A Heated Rivalry Drag Musical Parody (8/05-8/31)
|
NewsRevue
Pleasance Courtyard (8/05-8/31)
|
Man or Bear
Summerhall (8/06-8/30)
Reader Reviews
To post a comment, you must register and login.