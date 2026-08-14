EDINBURGH 2026: Review: HASAN AL-HABIB: STUCK IN THE MIDDLE (EAST) WITH YOU, Pleasance Courtyard, Upstairs

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Hasan Al- Habib has a lot to get off his chest, but Stuck in the Middle (East) with You never feels like a therapy session masquerading as stand up. Instead, it is an exceptionally funny, candid and deeply human hour in which difficult experiences are transformed into material which is as thoughtful as it is entertaining.



Describing himself as a Brummy Iraqi, an Arabic man and a child of divorce, Al- Habib immediately establishes a comic persona built around the contradictions which have shaped his life. His London accent, acquired through what he jokingly presents as an Edgware Road safety in numbers theory, becomes just one of many wonderfully observed details in a show which constantly moves between the personal, the political and the absurd.



Family sits at the heart of the performance. Al- Habib explores divorce, estrangement, cultural identity, education and the complicated territory where love and resentment can exist simultaneously. His affection and pride for his Iraqi heritage sit alongside memories of bullying and the challenges of growing up between different expectations.



Some of the strongest moments come when Al- Habib turns his attention towards chosen family. His friendship with fellow comedian Hajar J Woodland becomes a touching exploration of platonic love and the extraordinary bonds which can develop between people who recognise something of their own experiences in one another. Hajar dropped everything to provide support, a reminder of how friendship can offer stability when biological family cannot.



The show becomes particularly powerful when Al-Habib discusses his more difficult family relationships and the often unheard male victim survivor experience of domestic abuse. with honesty, he addresses gaslighting, control, betrayal, escape and the worrying rejection of facing what is abuse. Al-Habib’s revelation allows the audience to reflect and encourages a wider conversation about the importance of recognising the abuse, discussing this accessibly and recognising that stand up is an effective vehicle for raising awareness about unheard experiences.



His comic range is impressive. Political references sit comfortably alongside Shakespeare, the impact of the Suffragettes, Arabic cultural observations, Muslim proverbs, the spectrum of relationships and practical anxieties surrounding education and future plans. The revelation that he studied for a PhD in oncology only adds another layer to the portrait of someone whose intellectual curiosity is matched by a very clear gift for comedy.



Yet for all the darkness explored, Stuck in the Middle (East) with You ultimately feels hopeful. Al-Habib finds something life affirming in friendship, connection and the possibility of rebuilding relationships on healthier terms. His exploration of forgiveness is particularly affecting, because it is not presented as an obligation to forget or tolerate harm. Instead, forgiveness can coexist with boundaries, self respect and safety.



That balance is what makes the show so successful. Al-Habib invites the audience to understand him, laugh with him and perhaps recognise something of their own complicated relationships along the way. Stuck in the Middle (East) with You is fearless, moving and consistently hilarious. Hasan Al-Habib has found a way to turn some extraordinarily difficult experiences into a celebration of friendship, resilience and human connection.



It is an accomplished, courageous and beautiful hour of stand up which leaves the audience laughing, thinking and, ultimately, hopeful about a tolerant and supportive world.

Hasan Al-Habib: Stuck in the Middle (East) with You runs until 30 August (not 18) at 17:30 at the Pleasance Courtyard: Upstairs.

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