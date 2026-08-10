 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

EDINBURGH 2026 Review: DIARY OF A MAD MAN, Assembly Roxy

Runs until August 31.

By:
EDINBURGH 2026 Review: DIARY OF A MAD MAN, Assembly Roxy

EDINBURGH 2026 Review: DIARY OF A MAD MAN, Assembly Roxy Image

There comes a time in every young man’s life when they’re told that whatever they’re doing is brilliant. We wonder who could have possibly told Mark McAuley and Derek Masterson that this project is even remotely finished and ready to be put in front of an audience. This modern-day adaptation of Nikolai Gogol’s Diary of a Madman is sprawling, derivative, and unnecessarily unfocused. A low-level corporate employee spirals into obsession when he loses a work opportunity to an immigrant nepo-baby.

McAuley tries to turn the farcical short story into a denunciation of everything that’s wrong with contemporary society, from social media to unfair employment practices. Unfortunately, there is no analysis in it. Dressed in white, wearing a hospital bracelet, this unnamed man dives into a series of hate-fuelled rhetorics. The piece ends up portraying the racist and self-serving machinations of an unwell megalomaniac.

This illogical spiral comes in the shape of an inconsequential monologue. His follower count goes up, but we only see a few video posts where he does nothing worthy of reaching millions. The objective is relatively evident: the play should be an exploration of toxic masculinity, body dysmorphia, intrusive thoughts, and paranoia that leads into a titanic nervous breakdown. But the vision is unremarkable, the writing (Masterson) is vague and presumptive, and the performance (McAuley) is waspish.

At this stage there’s really nothing to celebrate in this show. The script needs to dig deeper to find what it truly wants to say. Right now, it swings between far-right propaganda and alarming controversy too dangerously. It wouldn’t be a problem if its societal critique was more decisive or transparent, but we couldn’t be sure where the creative team stands. Which is, obviously, a huge issue.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Assembly Roxy
Upcoming Shows
The Nearly Naked Show
8/5 - 8/30/2026
Suitcase Show
Suitcase Show
8/5 - 8/30/2026
Recent Articles
EDINBURGH 2026 Review: DIARY OF A MAD MAN, Assembly Roxy
EDINBURGH 2026 Review: DIARY OF A MAD MAN, Assembly Roxy
8/10/2026
EDINBURGH 2026 Review: NOTED, Assembly Roxy
EDINBURGH 2026 Review: NOTED, Assembly Roxy
8/10/2026

Reader Reviews

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS

Antigone 1989: A Town Hall Musical in Scotland Antigone 1989: A Town Hall Musical
Gilded Balloon Patter House (8/05-8/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Elvis in Chaos in Scotland Elvis in Chaos
Lime Studio at Greenside @ George Street (8/07-8/15) VIDEOS
To Do Lists in Scotland To Do Lists
Pleasance Courtyard (The Green) (8/05-8/31)
Tap Out! (Or I'll Hit You Again) in Scotland Tap Out! (Or I'll Hit You Again)
Gilded Balloon Patter House – Coorie (8/05-8/31)
Trainspotting The Musical in Scotland Trainspotting The Musical
Edinburgh Playhouse (10/19-10/24)
Forget About Me in Scotland Forget About Me
Forgot About Me (8/05-8/31)
Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me! in Scotland Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
EICC (5/30-5/30)
Operotica: Lovers in Every Lifetime in Scotland Operotica: Lovers in Every Lifetime
Underbelly Bristo Square (8/05-8/30)
Argonauts in Scotland Argonauts
ZOO (Playground 2) (8/07-8/30)
Friendliest in Scotland Friendliest
Gilded Balloon (The Nook) (8/08-8/31)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets