EDINBURGH 2026: Review: AM I LOSING MY MIND OR JUST MY FIGURE?, ZOO Playground

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Genevieve Labuschagne’s performance as Fin is utterly captivating. One woman facing down both the challenges of survival in a modern world and struggles as old as humanity, woven into a web of worry. Told as much through her body as through words, the show follows Fin on an uphill climb to recapture her life and relearn what she wants, yet leaves the audience hopeful.

The ticking of a biological or social clock is a pressure most women have experienced. Needing to know where your life is going, when you’ll feel grown up enough to settle down, when 30 became old – it underscores this show. The audience are invited to explore (and participate in, just a little) the pieces of day-to-day life that an impressively honest show refuses to shy away from. It’s beautifully done; life never pauses to let us grapple with whether religion will help us cope, or if the very thing we shy away from is our lifeline. It just keeps going.

At times, she really does seem to be losing her mind as she flits between personas, but each side character has a breath of life and a spark in them that is unmistakable. The lack of distinction between her inner and outer monologue is a tad confusing, and a small boost of confidence would do the delivery no harm, but overall it’s compelling and comedic, a well-balanced if slightly oddly-paced story bursting with the highs and lows of life.

Lovingly adapted to display how much and how little has changed since the show’s first run 25 years ago, it now uses delightful and illustrative mixed media to portray the importance of self and of support. The vulnerability with which we are shown the story makes you desperate for her to succeed, and makes it a must-see for anyone doubting life’s plan or wondering if they’re doing 30 right.

Am I Losing My Mind Or Just My Figure? is at ZOO Playground until 30 August

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