EDINBURGH 2026 Review: A DARK LINE UPSTAIRS, Zoo Playground
Runs until 30 august.
Matilde Vigna weaves a melancholic story of self-preservation that touches upon our instinctive nature to flee from danger. Jumping between post-war Italy and Scotland in 2021, Vigna paints a picture of restlessness. It’s the autumn of 1951, and a sudden flood has inundated an area called Polesine in the Italian northeast.
As the water becomes an impenetrable threat, people are forced out of their homes and into the unknown. But a woman is seen holding onto a tree, stark naked and freezing, refusing to release her grip. Seven decades later, in another country, a young immigrant daughter is unafraid of letting go.
Vigna has an explosive personality. She delivers an all-consuming monologue that features frenetic writing and eloquent imagery. Her delivery is affected and intense, controlled and intentional. She stands still, focusing the movement of the show to the ebbs and flows of the script only. The performance exploits this poetic twists and specific use of language. Words repeat while the narrative devices enliven the retelling in a dynamic flow.
The shifts in tone are as remarkable as the lyrical choices that accompany them. The recollections of the flood are sombre and grave; her voice drops, her gaze sharpens, and she describes the devastation of the natural disaster and the feelings of hopelessness of the people of Polesine. In the blink of an eye, lights rise, and we are treated to a different side to Vigna.
Her contemporary character embraces the instability of life instead of rejecting it. Her ancestral memory, however, resounds with the echoes of unquantifiable destruction. She’s candidly entertaining, detailing the organisational measures she’s taken to prevent any delays in leaving—from giving the audience her best packing tips to explaining what can or cannot be left behind. A Dark Line Upstairs is an accomplished piece of theatre. It’s nuanced and elaborate, surprisingly amusing, and thoroughly evocative.
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