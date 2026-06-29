Cast Set For SOBREMESA World Premiere at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

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Table 61 Productions has announced the full cast for the premiere of Sobremesa by Agnes Perry-Robinson. Directed by Felix Sutton, the cast includes Alejandra Deane (Alma), Benjamin Sumrie (James) and Athena Vlachos (Billie).

As wine flows over a long post-dinner sobremesa, a woman begins to suspect her sister's seemingly perfect boyfriend is not the man he claims to be.

Sobremesa will preview at the Drayton Arms Theatre from 29–31 July 2026 before opening at the Gilded Balloon Patter House as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it will run from 5–31 August 2026.

We've all been stuck at dinner with someone who won't stop talking. One more drink. One more opinion. One more thing they have to say. It's Alma's birthday, and her sister Billie has brought her new boyfriend to dinner. Initially, he seems perfect. But as the wine flows, conversations about religion, politics, money and sex become heated and Alma feels increasingly unsettled by the man sitting across the table. An intimate drama about sisterhood, memory and misogyny, Sobremesa asks how well we know the people we love and whether or not we should protect them from their own mistakes.

Agnes Perry-Robinson is a playwright and director from Wiltshire. Her debut play, Eleanor, was performed at TheSpace @ Niddry Street during Fringe 2024, following an extended run in 2023. Described as a “love letter to words”, the play received multiple four- and five-star reviews, including four stars from The Scotsman. Her other plays include Ragged Claws (Barons Court Theatre, 2025) and Like Holding Water in Your Hand (Drayton Arms Theatre, 2026). Directing experience included Ondine (JusttheTonic, 2022) and Y Goddodin (Paradise in The Vaults, 2022) and An Innocent Little Murder (Comedy Clubhouse Barcelona, 2023). She is currently completing an MA in Writing for Theatre, Film, TV and Radio at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Felix Sutton is a writer and director from London. Previous writing and directing credits include the short films One Night Stand (2022) and Belladonna (2024 - finalist for the London Director Awards 2025) and Like Holding Water in Your Hand (2026). He achieved an HND in filmmaking with distinction from Raindance FIlm School. Felix's acting credits include award-winning short films such as Pas De Deux by Sofio Soto (2023) and Daily Routine at the Farcical Castle ( Just the Tonic @The Caves, 2024). He is currently in pre-production for another short film he has written and will direct called 'The woman who cannot see (or remember the existence of) dogs'.

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