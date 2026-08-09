CHARLENE KAYE: DIVERSITY SHREDDER To Take The Stage At Edinburgh Fringe

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Charlene Kaye brings her brand-new high-energy musical comedy hour to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Following the global success of her debut, Tiger Daughter (presented by Margaret Cho), which sold out the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2024 and Melbourne Comedy Festival 2025.

Diversity Shredder represents Charlene's blending of her two identities - a skilled, touring musician for 20 years and a viral comedian known for sharp cultural commentary. A high-octane blend of musical comedy, stand-up and virtuosic guitar performance, Diversity Shredder charts her journey from folk singer-songwriter to self-described “queer Asian guitar shredder.” Through original songs and fast-paced humour, the show explores her lived experience navigating racism, tokenism and sexism in the music industry, offering both a personal perspective and a sharp critique of the structures around her.

Her work also challenges traditional ideas of who belongs in the alt-rock space. As an Asian American woman fronting high-energy rock performances, Kaye uses both her presence and her material to push against industry stereotypes, creating a musical comedy masterpiece.

Her debut show Tiger Daughter, was a breakout success. It is now being turned into her first comedy special. Since then, Kaye’s profile has continued to grow, with major coverage including Rolling Stone, The New York Times, CBS Mornings and The Guardian.

The show is a musical comedy about her experience as an Asian American, queer female guitarist in the music industry, part musical, part stand-up with songs. The material is both deeply personal and sharply observed, blending high-energy performance with honest reflections on identity, industry and belonging. Diversity Shredder positions Kaye as not just a viral comedian or musician, but as a versatile, modern performer, one that challenges expectations of both the music and comedy industries while celebrating the chaos of carving out your own space within them.

Diversity Shredder is directed by Jennifer Monaco and produced by Adam Gold of AGI Entertainment Media & Management.

Charlene Kaye: Diversity Shredder will perform 5th – 30th August at 8:20pm at Teviot Row House Student Union.

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