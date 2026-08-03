ARACHNE / ATHENA to Return to Edinburgh Fringe This August

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Britt Anderson is set to return to Edinburgh Fringe this August, with critically-acclaimed solo show Arachne / Athena.

A solo show that reimagines the myth of the Goddess of Justice and the first spider. Athena is remaking her image for the modern world by hosting her own book launch party. Everything falls apart when a mysterious force curses her to cough up spiderwebs until she tells the truth about her past injustices as Olympus' judge. Using a handful of props, handmade webs, and a bunch of sheep. Britt Anderson is 'masterful' as they weave

Britt Anderson is a DIY theatre maker, movement director, and physical comedy nerd that has been Chicago-based since 2012. They have worked with Aloft Circus Arts, The Artistic Home, DePaul University, the Second City Training Center, Columbia College Chicago, Theater Unspeakable, and is the Co-Artistic Director of Whisper Theatre. Some of their favorite touring locations have been Lincoln Center Education, the Kennedy Center, and Berlin. They earned their MFA in Devised Performance Practice at Columbia College Chicago/Arthaus Berlin and completed the Professional Circus Training Program at Actors Gymnasium in Evanston, IL. This will be their fourth year bringing original work to the Edinburgh Fringe, after successful runs of Arachne / Athena in 2025, Broken Planet Show in 2024, and Wild Women/Oneironauts in 2019. Britt is drawn to feminist adaptations of classic tales, bouffon clowning, cats, and fiber arts.

Whisper Theatre Collective is a Chicago-based company that specializes in experimental, original, and physical theatre. Created by five graduates of Arthaus (formerly LISPA) and Columbia College Chicago, Whisper has produced 8 original works that have been presented in Chicago, IL, the US, the UK, and Europe. Their most recent works include The Mothman Cometh, Arachne / Athena, and Well-Balanced Dads. Whisper's mission is to produce works that challenge theatrical conventions, encourage connection between the artists and the audience, and engage with innovative, interdisciplinary techniques engrained in physically devised storytelling.

Arachne / Athena is performing at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 17th - 30th August at 19.45pm (55 mins), Front Room at Assembly @ St Andrew Square (venue number 172). Tickets are available to purchase online from edfringe.com, assemblyfestival.com, or the Fringe Society at 180 High Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1QS.

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