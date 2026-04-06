Interview: Craig Allen Smith of MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Van Wezel

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Van Wezel is ending their 2025-2026 Broadway bonanza featuring the fabulous MRS. DOUBTFIRE! This musical, inspired by the beloved '93 film, made its grand debut in Seattle back in 2019 before strutting its stuff on the bright lights of Broadway in 2022, wowing audiences for a whopping 100+ performances! Since then, this show has jet-setted across the globe, charming audiences in Europe, South America, and beyond. Currently on its second whirlwind North American Tour, MRS. DOUBTFIRE has snagged nominations and awards left, right, and center, from Outstanding Wig and Hair Design to Outstanding New Score. Let the laughter and music of Mrs. Doubtfire sweep you off your feet as you witness theatrical greatness in action when it comes to Sarasota in the next couple of weeks!

Craig Allen Smith is positively ecstatic about his inaugural stint on the prestigious touring Broadway circuit. Embracing the dual role of “Daniel/Mrs. Doubtfire” with gusto, he navigates the bright lights and the rigorous demands of show with grace and flair. As he gallivants across North America, he gallantly packs his bags with essentials and savors the delectable local delicacies. On this year-long adventure he exudes pure joy and enthusiasm, showcasing his passion for the stage and his unparalleled talent in the spotlight. It's safe to say that Craig Allen Smith is truly living his best showbiz life on the road.

Craig Allen Smith has landed himself in a monstrous role, folks! Picture this: he's on that stage for a whopping 2.5 hours, with just a tiny 2-minute break thrown in there. The man is practically the show! Singing, dancing, and bringing the charisma to a character once owned by the legendary Robin Williams. Talk about big shoes to fill! Brace yourselves, Sarasota, because MRS. DOUBTFIRE is rolling into town on April 14th and 15th at Van Wezel. Tickets for both the matinee and evening performances are up for grabs, but they're being snatched up quicker than you can say "Hello, dear!" Grab 'em while you can for a night of knee-slapping, side-splitting humor fit for the entire clan.