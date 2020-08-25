Asolo Rep Receives $5,000 CARES Grant From Manatee County

The money will be used to purchase CDC-compliant equipment at the theatre’s Koski Center.

Asolo Repertory Theatre has been awarded $5,000 from Manatee County as part of the CARES Act, which provides funding to help businesses recover from COVID-19 by preparing CDC-compliant operations. Asolo Rep will apply the money toward the cost of a Reme Halo Air Purifier and touchless faucets to be installed at the theatre's Robert and Beverly Koski Center, which is located in Manatee County.

"As we continue to recover from the pandemic and look forward to our 2020-2021 season, this support goes a long way toward reassuring our staff and visiting artists that their wellbeing is our upmost concern," said Asolo Rep Managing Director Linda DiGabriele. "This new equipment will greatly aid in the safety of the actors and production personnel who work in the Koski Center."

Opened in 2012, the Koski Center (1009 Tallevast Road) houses the state-of-the-art Asolo Rep Scenic Studio, a full service, state-of-the-art production facility which provides scenery and props for Asolo Rep productions and other arts organizations, including Sarasota Opera, Universal Studios, the Straz Center, and film and Broadway productions. The facility also houses the Ted and Jean Weiller Rehearsal Hall, the Joan Armour Mendell Scenic Studio and costume and prop storage.

The Reme Halo Air Purifier with ultraviolet kit can be installed in the center's existing duct system and removes the risk of airborne bacteria and viruses. Touchless faucets further reduce the risk of transmission.

This one-time grant represents funding made available through Program One of Manatee County's distribution of the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security), which focused on "Community Health and Wellbeing" for nonprofits to purchase PPE and reconfigure facilities for CDC compliance. Program Two, which is currently underway, will grant funds for expanding programs based on need for services, including sanitization training and online learning technology.

