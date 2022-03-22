Santa Barbara High School Theatre to Present CHICAGO

In roaring twenties Chicago, chorine Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap... until he finds out he's been duped and turns on Roxie. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another "Merry Murderess," Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the "American Dream": fame, fortune, and acquittal.

Come see Chicago the Musical: High School Edition! on April 8th, 9th, 14th, and 15th at 7:00pm or April 16th at 2:00pm.

Chicago: High School Edition

Book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse

Music by John Kander • Lyrics by Fred Ebb

Performance Details:

Directed by Justin Baldridge

Choreography by Gianna Burright

Musical Direction by Mary La Face

Technical Direction by Talitha Blackwell

Costume Design by Kirk Sheffard

Lighting Design by Sean Houston