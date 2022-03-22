Santa Barbara High School Theatre to Present CHICAGO
Come see Chicago the Musical: High School Edition! on April 8th, 9th, 14th, and 15th at 7:00pm or April 16th at 2:00pm.
In roaring twenties Chicago, chorine Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap... until he finds out he's been duped and turns on Roxie. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another "Merry Murderess," Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the "American Dream": fame, fortune, and acquittal.
Chicago: High School Edition
Book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse
Music by John Kander • Lyrics by Fred Ebb
Performance Details:
Directed by Justin Baldridge
Choreography by Gianna Burright
Musical Direction by Mary La Face
Technical Direction by Talitha Blackwell
Costume Design by Kirk Sheffard
Lighting Design by Sean Houston