Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Santa Barbara High School Theatre to Present CHICAGO

pixeltracker

Come see Chicago the Musical: High School Edition! on April 8th, 9th, 14th, and 15th at 7:00pm or April 16th at 2:00pm.

Mar. 22, 2022  

Santa Barbara High School Theatre to Present CHICAGO

In roaring twenties Chicago, chorine Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap... until he finds out he's been duped and turns on Roxie. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another "Merry Murderess," Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the "American Dream": fame, fortune, and acquittal.

Come see Chicago the Musical: High School Edition! on April 8th, 9th, 14th, and 15th at 7:00pm or April 16th at 2:00pm.

Chicago: High School Edition

Book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse

Music by John Kander • Lyrics by Fred Ebb

Performance Details:

Directed by Justin Baldridge

Choreography by Gianna Burright

Musical Direction by Mary La Face

Technical Direction by Talitha Blackwell

Costume Design by Kirk Sheffard

Lighting Design by Sean Houston



Related Articles View More Santa Barbara Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Golden Ticket Mug
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Golden Ticket Mug
Summer Bad Girls Rolled Sleeve Tee
Summer Bad Girls Rolled Sleeve Tee
Hadestown Lady of the Underground V-Neck Tee
Hadestown Lady of the Underground V-Neck Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • BroadwayWorld Launches New Theatre Shop In Partnership With The Araca Group Featuring Show Merch & More
  • Announcing Stage Door - Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars!
  • Save 10% On Online Acting, Singing, And Dancing Classes With Our Summer Sale!