Town Hall Theatre Artistic Director Richard Perez to Depart Organization

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Town Hall Theatre has revealed a restructuring of its organizational leadership as part of ongoing efforts to ensure the long-term sustainability of the organization. As part of this transition, Richard Perez will conclude his tenure as Artistic Director, effective March 31.

“We are deeply grateful to Richard for his contributions to Town Hall Theatre over the past three years,” says board president Kathleen Olson. “His artistic vision and dedication to our community have left a meaningful mark on this institution. We wish him every success as he continues his work in the Bay Area theatre community and we hope to have the opportunity to collaborate in the future.”

Town Hall Theatre remains committed to producing high-quality, inclusive, and engaging work while continuing to serve as a vibrant cultural hub for the community. Town Hall Theatre continues to operate from a position of careful stewardship, with a focus on responsible financial management and sustainable growth. Upcoming programming, educational initiatives, and community partnerships will move forward as planned.

Richard Perez added: “It has been an honor to serve Town Hall Theatre and to work alongside its remarkable board, staff, and community. I am proud of what we accomplished together and wish the organization continued success.”