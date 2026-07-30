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Photos: PRESENT LAUGHTER at Orinda Starlight Village Players

Patrick Atkinson directs a Bay Area cast including Matt Cardigan-Smith and Amy Stringer.

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The Orinda Starlight Village Players' hit production of Noel Coward's Present Laughter plays through August 15.

The show, directed by Patrick Atkinson, features set and costume design by Matt Cardigan-Smith and Sound Design by Wayne Goodman.

The all star, bay area, cast includes Matt Cardigan-Smith, Amy Stringer, Shiv Harris, Kelsey Bye and Ella Frances Vatvani. Tickets are available at www.orsvp.org

Present Laughter follows Garry Essendine, a charming but self-absorbed stage actor whose carefully managed life begins to unravel as he prepares to leave for an overseas tour. Surrounded by lovestruck admirers, demanding friends, and an increasingly exasperated inner circle, Garry navigates a whirlwind of romantic entanglements and comic misunderstandings while confronting the realities of fame, aging, and identity. Noël Coward's sparkling comedy offers a witty look at celebrity, vanity, and the chaos that comes with living life in the spotlight.

Photo Credit: Matt Goff Photography

Photos: PRESENT LAUGHTER at Orinda Starlight Village Players Image

Photos: PRESENT LAUGHTER at Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Kenneth Matis, Max O Chang, Shiv Harris, Amy Stringer, Will Spongberg and Matt Cardigan- Smith photo by Matt Goff Photography

Photos: PRESENT LAUGHTER at Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Matt Cardigan-Smith and Max O Chang photo by Matt Goff Photography

Photos: PRESENT LAUGHTER at Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Matt Cardigan-Smith and Yvette Niccolls photo by Matt Goff Photography

Photos: PRESENT LAUGHTER at Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Will Spongberg and Matt Cardigan-Smith photo by Matt Goff Photography

Photos: PRESENT LAUGHTER at Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Matt Cardigan- Smith, Will Spongberg abs Shiv Harris photo by Matt Goff Photography

Photos: PRESENT LAUGHTER at Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Matt Cardigan-Smith, Shiv Harris and Yvette Niccolls photo by Matt Goff Photography

Photos: PRESENT LAUGHTER at Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Marc Berman and Matt Cardigan- Smith photo by Matt Goff Photography

Photos: PRESENT LAUGHTER at Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Ella Frances Vatvani and Matt Cardigan-Smith photo by Matt Goff Photography


Photo Credit: Matt Goff Photography
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