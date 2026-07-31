PICKLEBALL to Open Hillbarn Theatre's 86th Season

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Hillbarn Theatre will open its 86th season with Pickleball, the hilarious comedy by acclaimed playwright and actor Jeff Daniels. Running August 20 - September 13, 2026, the production launches Hillbarn's 2026-2027 season under the banner "Stories That Bring Us Together," celebrating the relationships, laughter, and shared experiences that define both great theatre and everyday life.

While pickleball has become America's fastest-growing sport, Daniels' comedy isn't really about paddles and scorekeeping. It's about people. Set on a neighborhood pickleball court, the play follows an eclectic group of players whose friendly competition gives way to unexpected friendships, rivalries, romances, and moments of self-discovery. The result is a heartfelt comedy that reminds us the greatest victories often happen off the court.

"Our season theme, Stories That Bring Us Together, reflects what we hope audiences experience every time they enter our theatre," said Artistic Director Steve Muterspaugh. "Theatre is where we gather, where we listen, and where shared stories become shared meaning. Pickleball opens our season by celebrating the joy, humor, and humanity that emerge whenever people come together."

The timing couldn't be more fitting. Beyond its explosive popularity, pickleball has become a cultural phenomenon because it offers something many adults rarely find: the opportunity to play. In a busy world, the game creates space to laugh, move, compete a little, and connect with others. Its accessibility welcomes newcomers, while its surprising depth keeps players returning, building friendships and communities along the way.

Those qualities make the pickleball court an ideal setting for comedy. Like a neighborhood café or town square, it becomes a place where personalities collide, relationships evolve, and life's small triumphs and disappointments unfold in full view. Daniels finds humor in the low stakes of the game while revealing the very real emotional stakes between the people playing it.

Hillbarn's production embraces both the comedy and the heart of the script, inviting audiences to recognize themselves in its colorful cast of characters-whether they're devoted pickleball enthusiasts or have never picked up a paddle. The play celebrates the universal desire to belong and the unexpected ways community can be found.

The artistic team includes Director Marissa Keltie, Scenic Designer Steve Muterspaugh, Lighting Designer Pamila Gray, Sound Designer Jeff Mockus, Properties Designer Rosie Issel, Costume Designer Lisa Claybaugh, Intimacy Coordinator Maya Herbsman and Stage Manager David Issel*.

The cast includes Imri Tate as Perfect, Rebecca Schweitzer* as Billie, Erin Gould as Larry, Chris Reber* as Sheldon, Rich Matli as Ralph and Will Livingston as Spike.

As the first Bay Area regional theatre to produce Daniels' comedy, Hillbarn continues its tradition of bringing fresh, contemporary stories to Bay Area audiences. Pickleball offers something for everyone: razor-sharp comedy, heartfelt storytelling, and a playful look at the sport that has captivated millions of Americans. Whether you're chasing your next tournament medal or still wondering what "the kitchen" is, this is one match you won't want to miss.

(*Appear courtesy of Actors' Equity Association)

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