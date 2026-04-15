Opera Star Renée Fleming To Keynote Music & Wellness Summit At Festival Napa Valley

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Festival Napa Valley, in association with One Mind, will present its 2026 Music & Wellness Summit on July 10 at CIA at Copia. The one-day event will bring together leaders in music, science, and healthcare to examine how music supports mental and physical well-being.

Internationally recognized soprano Renée Fleming will deliver the keynote address. Fleming, a five-time Grammy Award winner and recipient of the National Medal of Arts, has been a leading advocate for the role of the arts in health, including her work with the World Health Organization and initiatives such as the NeuroArts Blueprint at Johns Hopkins University.

The summit will feature a series of lectures, case studies, and workshops led by researchers, clinicians, and artists. Sessions will include presentations by Aniruddh D. Patel of Tufts University, Chris Appleton of SocialRx, Dr. Indre Viskontas of the University of San Francisco and SF Conservatory of Music, Francisco J. Nuñez of the Young People’s Chorus of New York City, and Gary Muszynski of Orchestrating Excellence.

“The Music & Wellness Summit explores how integrating music into daily life and healthcare practices can enhance physical and mental well-being,” said Festival Napa Valley Vice President and Director of Education and Community Lissa Gibbs.

In addition to the scheduled programming, the event will include a free public Expo highlighting organizations and innovations in arts and health, as well as a Festival Live! concert.

Event Information

The Music & Wellness Summit will take place Friday, July 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at CIA at Copia, 500 First Street in Napa, California.

Ticket Information

General admission tickets are $50. Reserve Passes are $250 and include reserved seating for the keynote, a luncheon with speakers, and additional benefits. Tickets and full schedule information are available at festivalnapavalley.org.