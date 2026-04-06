Nina Wise's WHAT JUST HAPPENED? Improv Show is Coming to The Marsh Berkeley

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Nina Wise is coming to The Marsh Berkeley for three special performances of her improvisational series titled, What Just Happened? What Just Happened? is Wise’s recap of her previous 24 hours.

Wise’s signature style of movement-infused storytelling emphasizes the use of the human body as a narrative instrument, forgoing most technology used in traditional theater for an electrifyingly somatic performance.

What Just Happened? plays 8:00pm Saturdays, May 2–16, 2026 at The Marsh Berkeley. For tickets ($25-$35 general admission sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved, plus a $3 convenience fee per ticket).

Originally performed at The Marsh San Francisco in 2009 and The Marsh Berkeley in 2010, What Just Happened? has played for audiences throughout the United States.