Mozart's DON GIOVANNI to be Presented at Opera San José

NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. Sign Up

Opera San José’s 43rd season will open with Mozart’s operatic masterpiece, Don Giovanni. A vivid retelling of the Don Juan legend, this “dramma giocosa” blends dark comedy and tragedy to explore the downfall of an arrogant and reckless serial philanderer Don Giovanni, whose relentless pursuit of women and disregard for consequences ultimately lead him toward inevitable doom. Performances will run September 13–27, 2026.

This exhilarating opera follows his exploits as he deceives, manipulates, and outrages those around him, until a chilling encounter with supernatural justice forces him to face the consequences of his actions. Opera San José’s production examines immorality, accountability, and the inescapable final reckoning that awaits the unrepentant.

Artist-in-Residence bass Wm. Clay Thompson makes his OSJ debut in the title role, joined by Artist-in-Residence soprano Maria Brea, who captured critical acclaim as Ana Maria Soza in OSJ’s Zorro, playing the fiery Donna Elvira. Tenor Jonghyun Park also joins the cast as the naïve yet well-intentioned Don Ottavio, following his previousappearance with OSJ as Ferrando in Così Fan Tutte. Bay Area favorite bass-baritone Kenneth Kellogg will also appear as the Commendatore. Internationally renowned tenor Alek Shrader, fresh off directing last season’s Così Fan Tutte, helms this production, with OSJ Music Director and Principal Conductor Joseph Marcheso leading the orchestra through one of Mozart’s most lyrical and celebrated scores.

Don't Miss a San Francisco / Bay Area News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming