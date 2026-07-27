Mandy Gonzalez to Headline EVERYTHING I KNOW Benefit Concert in Napa Valley

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Mandy Gonzalez will bring the music of Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda to the Napa Valley for a special one-night-only benefit concert, Everything I Know, on Friday, September 18, 2026, at the Uptown Theatre in downtown Napa, CA.

The evening will celebrate some of the most beloved songs from Miranda's extraordinary body of work, including selections from Hamilton, In the Heights, Encanto, Moana, and other favorites, while raising funds to support the Miranda Family Fund and the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation.

Previously performed by Gonzalez at Carnegie Hall in New York City, the Napa Valley production of Everything I Know will be an unforgettable evening bringing together world-class entertainment, philanthropy, and Napa Valley hospitality in support of immigrant and farmworker communities, as well as musical arts education. In support of the Miranda Family Fund’s mission, Gonzalez will invite local youth performers to share the stage with her, highlighting the power of arts education and community engagement.

Hosted by Anthony Veneziale, Tony Award-winning performer, co-founder of Freestyle+, and co-creator of Freestyle Love Supreme, the event will include a special appearance by Lin-Manuel’s parents, Luis A. Miranda, Jr. and Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda of the Miranda Family Fund, as well as a special video message from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Guests will enjoy an only-in-Napa Valley event, featuring exceptional wines and culinary offerings, VIP hospitality experiences, plus a live auction. Tickets range from $100 to $1500 per ticket. Benefactor and VIP packages offer private reception and post-concert celebrations featuring Napa Valley wine and culinary offerings donated by John Anthony Truchard, owner of the historic Uptown Theatre and North Bay’s newest live performance venue, Napa Music Hall at the iconic Opera House.

About Mandy Gonzalez

Mandy Gonzalez is currently appearing as Mónica in the world premiere of Basura, the new musical featuring original music and lyrics by Gloria Estefan and Emily Estefan. Mandy recently completed a celebrated guest-starring engagement in the iconic role of Norma Desmond in the acclaimed Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard. She first captivated audiences by originating the role of Nina Rosario in the Tony Award-winning In the Heights, thrilled audiences as Elphaba in Wicked, and later starred as Angelica Schuyler in the groundbreaking musical Hamilton. Mandy is currently touring the country with Everything I Know: Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda, an intimate symphonic concert celebrating friendship, culture, storytelling, and the extraordinary music of composer, lyricist, and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda. A frequent concert soloist, she has performed with many of the nation's leading orchestras, including The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, the Boston Pops, the Philly Pops, the National Symphony Orchestra, the Houston Symphony, the Atlanta Pops Orchestra, and many others. Her work spans theater, concerts, television, film, music, and literature. Mandy received an Obie Award for Eli's Comin', released her acclaimed Warner Music album Fearless, which debuted in the Top 20 of the iTunes Pop Charts, and is the author of the Fearless young adult book series published by Simon & Schuster. Her screen credits include Madam Secretary, Bull, Only Murders in the Building, The Good Wife, Julie Taymor's Across the Universe, Man on a Ledge, and she is the voice of Mei in Disney's Mulan II.

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