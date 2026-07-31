MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL to Open at Firehouse Arts Center
Performances will run July 31 through August 8.
The Pleasanton Youth Theater Company (PYTC), a program of the City of Pleasanton Library and Recreation Department, will bring Mean Girls: The Musical (High School Edition) to life on the Firehouse Arts Center stage, running from July 31 through August 8. Directed by Mathew Glynn, this production celebrates and honors the 2004 film, reimagining Tina Fey's world as even more high camp, high comedy, and high stakes while youth performers bring their unique perspectives and talent to the stage.
The production features two distinct casts, the Fetch Cast and the Schquillz Cast, each performing a full three-show run of the production. The creative team consisting of Mathew Glynn (show director), Makenna Faddis (choreographer), Kalia Miller and Briana Marquez (stage managers and vocal directors), Sky Nudelman (orchestral director and choreographer), and Cora Cahill (costume designer) have worked hard to bring the production to life.
Adapted from Tina Fey's iconic 2004 film, the 2018 Broadway adaptation of Mean Girls was nominated for 15 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and follows Cady Heron's sudden arrival to the most vicious land of all, suburban Illinois, and her collision with the most powerful clique at North Shore High School: The Plastics. The High School edition brings the full score by Jeff Richmond with lyrics by Nell Benjamin to local youth performers.
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