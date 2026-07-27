JULIUS CAESAR Reimagining is Coming to Marin Shakespeare Company

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Marin Shakespeare Company will present Julius Caesar, re-imagined and directed by Artistic Director Jon Tracy, running August 14 through September 13 at the Forest Meadows Amphitheatre on the campus of Dominican University of California.

This examination of Shakespeare's classic reimagines how epic storytelling can unfold in Forest Meadows. Set in an imagined Rome shaped by the lingering tensions of conflicts past and preceding the digital age, Tracy's production places Shakespeare's political tragedy inside a fractured society under constant pressure. Echoes of the Cold War run throughout the world of the play, where military power is ever-present, public devotion can become dangerous, and private relationships carry the weight of national consequence.

The production embraces the full theatrical capability of Forest Meadows Amphitheatre with a massive set taking over the entire stage and backstage area, allowing a scope large enough to showcase rallies, riots, and military actions; yet immediately intimate to expose human frailty, and the youth of a generation raised beneath the consequences of decisions made in their name. Familiar speeches unfold as demonstrations of how public certainty can be constructed, challenged, and redirected in real time.

Rather than approaching the play as a distant historical artifact, Tracy's reimagining treats Shakespeare as a living inquiry-asking how fear becomes conviction, how conviction becomes duty, and how acts of harm can come to feel indistinguishable from protection, loyalty, or love of country.

Brutus and Cassius are reimagined as sisters, placing family history and intimate loyalty at the heart of the conspiracy. Around them, each character is forced to act amid shifting pressures of grief, ambition, and survival.

Julius Caesar features Bay Area favorites Johnny Moreno as Julius Caesar, Bridgette Loriaux as Brutus, Charisse Loriaux as Cassius, and Brady Morales-Woolery as Mark Antony. They are joined by Natalie Adona as Calpurnia, Dave Garrett as Casca, Molly Noble as Decius, Steve Price as Port, and Mary Ann Rodgers as Cinna.

Performances run August 14 through September 13 at Forest Meadows Amphitheatre, located on the campus of Dominican University of California in San Rafael. Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m.

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