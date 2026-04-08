Herbie Hancock, Wynton Marsalis, and More Set for 69th Annual MONTEREY JAZZ FESTIVAL

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The Monterey Jazz Festival has announced details for its 69th annual event, with three-day Arena and Grounds ticket packages going on sale Friday, April 10 at 10:00 a.m. PST.

The festival will take place September 25 through September 27 at the Monterey County Fair & Event Center in California, continuing its run as the longest continuously operating jazz festival in the world.

This year’s lineup will include performances by Herbie Hancock and Ron Carter in a duo appearance at Monterey for the first time in 34 years, as well as the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, the Charles Lloyd Quartet, Ravi Coltrane Quartet, Cécile McLorin Salvant, and a joint performance by Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and Shemekia Copeland.

The 2026 festival will also feature centennial celebrations honoring Miles Davis and John Coltrane, with performances from Ravi Coltrane, Isaiah Collier, Gregory Hutchinson, and Hancock and Carter.

Additional programming will include multiple performances by Artist-in-Residence Ambrose Akinmusire, weekend jam sessions on the West End Stage in memory of bassist Ray Drummond, and appearances by spoken word artists aja monet, Reggie Watts, and Amy Tan.

The festival will present 73 performances across five stages, along with educational events and artist conversations. The program will span nearly 30 hours of live music over three days.

TICKETING

Three-day ticket packages will go on sale April 10 at 10:00 a.m. PST via montereyjazz.org or by phone. Single-day tickets will be available beginning May 10.

Full Weekend Arena Ticket Packages will include reserved seating for 13 Arena stage performances, plus access to approximately 60 additional performances and activities on the Grounds stages. Prices will begin at $325 for lawn seating, with sectional and bleacher seating starting at $465.

Full Weekend Grounds Packages, priced at $230, will provide access to performances and activities across the four Grounds stages.

Premier Club passes, available for $395, will include access to a furnished indoor and outdoor space with Arena simulcasts, private restrooms, and additional amenities. Arena or Grounds tickets are required for entry.

All events will take place at 2004 Fairground Road in Monterey, California.