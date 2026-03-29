Dedrick Weathersby to Bring TUTTI FRUTTI: THE MUSICAL – THE CONCERT VERSION to Livermore

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Prime Time Entertainment and Almost Famous Wine Company will host the Livermore debut of "Tutti Frutti: The Musical - The Concert Version" on Friday, May 8.

The performance is at Almost Famous Wine Company — doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

On a day usually reserved for football, Super Bad Theater Company proved the power of Rock 'n' Roll. Following a massive success for its West Coast Premiere at the Lesher Center on Super Bowl Sunday, drawing a near-capacity crowd away from the screen, the company is bringing its latest sensation to the Tri-Valley.

Starring 2022 Emmy and Broadway World Award winner Dedrick Weathersby, this production is a high-octane hybrid of a rock concert and a one-man retelling. Shattering the "fourth wall" of traditional theater, Weathersby engages the audience directly to weave the story of Richard Wayne Penniman (Little Richard) the "Architect of Rock 'n' Roll" into a live musical revival.

"The turnout we had on Super Bowl Sunday was a testament to the legacy of Little Richard," said Weathersby. "People chose this story over the biggest game of the year. For the Livermore show, we're taking that energy into the intimate, sophisticated atmosphere of Almost Famous to create a night that is part concert, part history, and pure soul."

Backed by a powerhouse six-piece live band, the 80-minute experience features music exclusively licensed by Sony Music Publishing. The show explores Little Richard's monumental career from 1948 to 1957, navigating themes of racial boundaries and artistic freedom through hits like "Tutti Frutti," "Long Tall Sally," "Lucille," and "Good Golly Miss Molly."