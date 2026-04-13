DRACULA Ballet is Coming to San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre

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Fresh from a season in London and a tour across Australia and New Zealand, Big Live’s ballet, Dracula, is coming to ATG San Francisco’s Orpheum Theatre July 3–12, 2026 for 10 performances. Tickets are available beginning Friday, April 17 at 11 a.m.



The ballet is driven by masterpieces from Bach, Rachmaninov, Mozart, Liszt, Mussorgsky, Mendelssohn, Saint-Saëns and Debussy. Choreographed by Joel Burke, the production features an international cast of alumni from the Mariinsky Theatre, English National Ballet, Stuttgart Ballet, The Australian Ballet, Queensland Ballet and more.



The production also features music by Emmy Award-winning composer Jason Fernandez and award-winning set design by CTS (UK).