Cast Set for P. Carl's Play BECOMING A MAN at Z Space

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In recognition of Transgender Day of Visibility, Z Space has revealed the cast and creative team for Becoming a Man—acclaimed memoirist P. Carl’s play about one man’s gender transition amid a pivotal political moment in America—performing at Z Space’s Steindler Stage beginning Thursday, May 28 through Sunday, June 14, 2026.

For 50 years, P. Carl lived as a girl and then a queer woman, building a career and a loving marriage while waiting to realize himself in full. When he decides to affirm his gender, his transition puts everything—family, career, friendships—at stake. The play poses the question: When we change, can the people we love come with us? Following a world premiere production at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University, P. Carl’s acclaimed story about the courage—and the community—we need to become ourselves comes to life in its West Coast premiere.

Inside the walls of this modest but powerhouse theater company is a group of theater professionals who have at a personal level provided me with a renewed sense of dignity, a production and casting process that reflects the theater's embeddedness in its city, its neighborhood and the people it seeks to serve. Z Space's courage to stand in the face of the barrage of laws and statements that seek to dehumanize trans people, a narrative that dehumanizes us all, puts them at the forefront of an industry that will only be as healthy as the stories it risks to tell.”



Starring Petey Gibson as Carl, the cast of Becoming a Man also features (in alphabetical order): Laura Domingo, Eric Esquivel-Gutierrez, Erin Gould, Shoana T. Hunt, Casimir Kotarski, and JoAnne Winter.



The creative team for BECOMING A MAN includes P. Carl (Playwright), Lyam B. Gabel (Director), Randy Wong-Westbrook (Scenic Design), Calvin Andereson (Lighting Design), Sophia Craven (Assistant Lighting Design), Nolan Miranda (Costume Design), Joseph Amodei (Sound Design), Peyton Whiteside (Props Design), Sarah Phykitt (Projections Design), Laura Hicks Perreault (Stage Manager), and Cat Knight (Assistant Stage Manager).

