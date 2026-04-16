Cast Set for JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL at Center Repertory Company

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Center Repertory Company has revealed the cast and creative team for the East Bay premiere of Jagged Little Pill: The Musical, performing at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts beginning Sunday, May 31 and running through Sunday, June 28, 2026. Single tickets are on-sale now. The first two performances of all Center REP subscribed productions are offered to the public as Pay What You Can and are available to reserve today.



Inspired by one of the best-selling albums of all time, this electrifying new musical charts the lives of Mary Jane Healy and her picture-perfect American family. As hidden secrets and resentments begin to fracture the pristine façade of suburban life, the Healy’s are forced to confront the truth of each other and their community, redefining the place they once called home. Raw, personal, and bursting with some of the most explosive songs in pop music history, this Tony Award-winning work from Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody and Grammy Award-winning songwriters Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard will have you rocking in the aisles while reclaiming the power and purpose of family.



The cast of Jagged Little Pill: The Musical includes (in alphabetical order) Chris Aceves (Andrew/Ensemble), Lyle Belger (Ensemble), Molly Bell (Mary Jane Healy), Mackenzie Brain (Ensemble), Justin Cortes Sabino (Ensemble Understudy), Grace Margaret Craig (Bella), Madelynn Crimi (Ensemble Understudy), Zeke Edmonds (Nick Healy), Emma Gardner (Ensemble), Mario Houle (Phoenix/Ensemble), Sydney Jacobs-Allen (Ensemble), Joel Ochoa (Lancer/Ensemble). Keith Pinto (Steve Healy), Emma Roos (Ensemble), Mickey Hanano Skinner (Jo), and Chanel Tilghman (Frankie Healy).



Under the direction of Matt M. Morrow, the creative team for Jagged Little Pill: The Musical includes Tanika Baptiste (Associate Director), Eryn Allen (Music Director), Adin Walker (Choreographer) Maggie Morgan (Costume Designer), Emily Haynes (Wigs Designer), Kurt Landisman (Lighting Designer), Christopher Fitzer (Scenic Designer), James Ard (Sound Designer), Emily Alyssa Tryon (Props Designer), Yuki Izumihara (Projection Designer), Maya Herbsman (Intimacy Coordinator), Cheryle Honerlah (Stage Manager), and Joe Coe (Assistant Stage Manager).

