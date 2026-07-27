Cast Set For D’arcy Drollinger's DISASTROUS! Return at Oasis

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D'arcy Drollinger has announced the cast and creative team for the DISASTROUS!—the first mainstage show at Oasis since its reopening—performing for a limited four-week engagement from Thursday, August 20 through Saturday, September 12, 2026 (Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays – Door at 6 PM; Show at 7 PM).

First there was Shit & Champagne and then Champagne White and the Temple of Poon, but now the stakes are even higher. Champagne White is DISASTROUS! in D'Arcy Drollinger's third installment of the Champagne White chronicles...

Exotic dancer and divorce', Champagne Horowitz Jones Dickerson White is heading to sunny Acapulco for a much-needed vacation, but things quickly fall apart when a wounded secret agent gives her a mysterious attaché case before dying in her arms. On the run, and undercover, Champagne must battle natural disasters, vicious animals and the ruthless henchmen of the pharmaceutical industry; all while searching for the perfect org*sm. Using her PhD in wisecracks and her black belt in go-go moves, Champagne high-kicks her way down a hilarious road to revenge in this bawdy, sexploitation, disaster movie send-up.

"There's no better way to kick off this new era for Oasis than with Champagne White,” said Drollinger. “She's fearless, glamorous, and completely unhinged—in all the best ways. Bringing her back as the first mainstage production at the newly reopened Oasis feels like the perfect way to celebrate this next chapter.”

Starring D'Arcy Drollinger as Champagne White, the cast of DISASTROUS! includes Matthew Martin, Michael Phillis, James Arthur M., Steven LeMay and featuring Nancy French as Debbie.

Written and directed by Drollinger, DISASTROUS! features set design by Evian and lighting design by Sophia Craven.

Champagne White has also made the leap from stage to screen. Drollinger's hit Shit & Champagne was adapted into an award-winning feature film that has become a cult favorite, earning a devoted following for its outrageous blend of camp, action, and comedy. The film is currently streaming on multiple digital platforms. The riotous sequel, Lady Champagne—written, directed by, and starring D'Arcy Drollinger—was the opening film at the 50th anniversary of Frameline this year.



Photo Credit: Gareth Gooch

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