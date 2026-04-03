Brian Copeland's THE WAITING PERIOD to Present Free Performances in San Francisco and Berkeley

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Continuing its efforts towards suicide prevention, The Marsh has set its free performances of The Waiting Period for this spring both in San Francisco and in Berkeley. Now in its 11th year of offering no-cost performances, this ongoing suicide prevention project showcases the deeply moving and surprisingly funny show written and performed by award-winning playwright and actor Brian Copeland, developed with and directed by David Ford.

The Waiting Period provides a look at a key turning point in Copeland’s life — the mandatory 10-day waiting period before he could lay his hands on the newly purchased gun with which he planned to take his own life. Featuring humorous, poignant, and riveting insights, The Waiting Period will play 7:30pm Thursday, April 16 and June 11, 2026 at The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St, San Francisco and 7:30pm Thursday, May 28, 2026 at The Marsh Berkeley, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley. General admission tickets are FREE. Supporters may donate $50/$100 for reserved seats, funds which make it possible for others to see the show at no cost. To order free tickets or reserve seats, the public may visit themarsh.org.

The Waiting Period shares Copeland’s personal experience with depression and suicidal thoughts, offering an honest, heartfelt look at the internal battles so many face in silence. Laced with surprisingly comic moments that serve as a buffer against the grim reality of his intentions, Copeland hopes this very personal, and ultimately redemptive, story will reach people who struggle with depression — often called the last stigmatized disease — as well as their families and loved ones.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus