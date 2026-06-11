APPOINTMENT IN MENDOCINO to Receive Staged Reading at Magic Theatre SF
The free staged reading features Lee Brady's final play, directed by Andrea Gordon.
A staged reading of Appointment in Mendocino by Lee Brady, directed by Andrea Gordon, will be presented on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. at the Magic Theatre. Tickets are free.
In Appointment in Mendocino, three adult children in their sixties meet at their parents' house to try to find their mother and father, people in their nineties, who have mysteriously vanished. Unbeknownst to them, the mother has decided to drive herself cross-country to have a special appointment in Mendocino.
This is the last play Lee Brady was working on when she passed away. It is slightly unfinished, but most of it is complete and profoundly beautiful.
Featuring: Molly Goode, Robert Sicular, John Flanagan, and Patty Silver. For free tickets visit: magictheatre.org/calendar/appointment-in-mendocino
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