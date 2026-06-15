A.I. VS HUMAN ROAST BATTLE to Pit Machine Learning Against Live Rapper in SF

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Following appearances in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto and at the Kennedy Center, A.I. vs Human Roast Battle will arrive in San Francisco on June 26. The interactive comedy event features a human performer facing off against a machine-learning AI in a battle of insults, jokes and futuristic absurdity.

A.I. vs Human Roast Battle will bring its unique blend of comedy and technology to San Francisco on Friday, June 26 at The MAB.

Presented by Harmon Leon and Colleen Marbles, the live event asks a provocative question: Can artificial intelligence out-roast a human being?

Direct from New York City, the show features a human rapper taking on a machine-learning AI in a comedy roast battle designed to explore the increasingly blurred lines between human creativity and artificial intelligence.

Hosted by journalist, comedian and storyteller Harmon Leon, whose credits include This American Life and The Howard Stern Show, the evening promises a mix of stand-up comedy, technology and audience interaction.

Described as "The Comedy Show Where All Elements Are Created By A.I.," the production incorporates a variety of AI-generated entertainment throughout the evening, including dancing robots, celebrity judges and machine-generated content designed specifically for the event.

The show has previously appeared at venues and festivals including the Kennedy Center, The Ice House in Los Angeles, the Santa Cruz Comedy Festival, The Comedy Cave in Toronto, PopTech, NFT.NYC, Arizona State University's Surviving AI conference and The McCain Institute.

The concept has also attracted national attention. The New York Times described the event as "a novel showdown of wit and wires — the future of comedy might just be synthetic."

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape creative industries, A.I. vs Human Roast Battle offers audiences a humorous and interactive look at the evolving relationship between technology and human performance.

Performance Information

A.I. VS HUMAN ROAST BATTLE

Date: Friday, June 26

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: The MAB, 433 Broadway, San Francisco, CA

The event is produced by Harmon Leon and Colleen Marbles.

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