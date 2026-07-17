VOICES OF ROCK to Perform Classic Rock Hits at Laguna Playhouse

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Laguna Playhouse is getting ready to crank up the memories when Voices of Rock storms the stage for five unforgettable performances, July 30 through August 2, 2026. The concert promises to deliver the anthems that defined the golden age of classic rock complete with all of the soaring vocals and electrifying harmonies you remember.

More than a tribute concert, Voices of Rock is a high-energy celebration of the songs that filled stadiums and poured out of every car radio in the 1970s and '80s. Backed by a world-class band, an extraordinary cast of powerhouse vocalists recreates the unmistakable sound and excitement of rock's most legendary artists with stunning authenticity and infectious energy.

Audiences will experience one unforgettable hit after another, including Queen's epic 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' Kansas' 'Carry On Wayward Son,' Journey's 'Separate Ways,' and Foreigner's 'Double Vision,' along with beloved classics from Styx, Starship, Toto, Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, Boston, and more.

Every show is packed with virtuosic musicianship, and larger-than-life performances from band members like guitarist Peter Tentindo, who has shared the studio and the stage with some of the top original and tribute artists of the era. Tentindo previously rocked out with former members of Survivor and Black Sabbath and has opened for Alice Cooper and Queensryche.

Whether you remember hearing these classics on vinyl, cassette, or FM radio - or you're discovering them for the first time - Voices of Rock delivers a concert experience that bridges generations. From fist-pumping rock anthems to breathtaking vocal showcases, you'll know the words to all of these songs and relive some of the greatest moments in rock history. The result is an exhilarating evening that captures both the power and the heart of classic rock.

Voices of Rock plays Laguna Playhouse (606 Laguna Canyon Rd., Laguna Beach, CA 92651) for five performances only, Thursday, July 30 through Sunday, August 2, 2026. Performances are Thursday and Friday at 7:30 PM, Saturday at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, and Sunday at 1:00 PM. For information and tickets visit the Laguna Playhouse online at LagunaPlayhouse.com.

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