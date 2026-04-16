Tap Fever Studios To Offer Free Teen Dance Classes In Multiple Styles

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Tap Fever Studios will offer free dance classes for teens ages 13–17 from May 4–6. The program includes instruction in tap, jazz, ballet, contemporary, and hip-hop, with no prior experience required. The initiative is open to new dancers looking to explore movement and performance.

Tap Fever Studios has announced a series of free dance classes for teens ages 13–17, scheduled to take place May 4 through May 6.

The program will include instruction in tap, jazz, ballet, contemporary, and hip-hop, and is open to participants with no prior dance experience. The classes are designed for new dancers interested in exploring different styles in a beginner-friendly environment.

According to the studio, the initiative aims to provide teens with an opportunity to try dance, develop new skills, and engage in a creative activity.

The classes will be held at Tap Fever Studios and are limited to new dancers.