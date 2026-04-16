Tap Fever Studios To Offer Free Teen Dance Classes In Multiple Styles
Program invites teens ages 13–17 to participate in beginner-friendly classes across several dance forms.
Tap Fever Studios will offer free dance classes for teens ages 13–17 from May 4–6. The program includes instruction in tap, jazz, ballet, contemporary, and hip-hop, with no prior experience required. The initiative is open to new dancers looking to explore movement and performance.
Tap Fever Studios has announced a series of free dance classes for teens ages 13–17, scheduled to take place May 4 through May 6.
The program will include instruction in tap, jazz, ballet, contemporary, and hip-hop, and is open to participants with no prior dance experience. The classes are designed for new dancers interested in exploring different styles in a beginner-friendly environment.
According to the studio, the initiative aims to provide teens with an opportunity to try dance, develop new skills, and engage in a creative activity.
The classes will be held at Tap Fever Studios and are limited to new dancers.
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