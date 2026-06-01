Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Oceanside Theatre Company

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There is something undeniably charming about “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” The musical takes a group of lovable oddballs, gives them a dictionary's worth of impossible words, and lets their hopes, insecurities, and personalities spill out in the process. Oceanside Theatre Company's production embraces that heart wholeheartedly, delivering a funny, sweet, and enjoyable production led by a strong ensemble cast.

“Spelling Bee” follows six middle school spelling champions as they compete for the title that will send them to the finals in Washington, D.C., while revealing the stories, pressures, and dreams that brought them to the stage. Along the way, the competition becomes less about winning and more about belonging, friendship, and believing in yourself.

The cast of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"

This production is well cast and includes Em Danque as the confident and astonishingly accomplished Marcy Park, Cooper Ogden as the delightfully nerdy William Barfée, complete with his famous "magic foot" spelling technique, Amy Oliverio brings plenty of anxious energy and comic timing to Logainne Schwarzandgrubenierre, while Carly O'Rear gives Olive Ostrovsky a touching sweetness that anchors some of the show's most emotional moments. Luis Sherline is a likable and energetic Chip Tolentino, the returning champion whose confidence is quickly tested, and Wyatt Van Hazel is a ditzy joy as Leaf Coneybear, who, at times, chases his cape like an excited puppy discovering his tail.

Wyatt Van Hazel and cast of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"

The adults overseeing the competition are equally entertaining. Sarah Jane Salonga is wonderful as the former spelling champion-turned-spelling-bee moderator, Rona Lisa Peretti. Her warm presence and beautiful vocals provide a steady center for the show, and she effortlessly guides both contestants and audience through the evening.

Dallas McLaughlin is fun to see back on the Oceanside stage after his memorable turn as a larger-than-life wrestling executive. Here, he is Vice Principal Douglas Panch, a reluctant judge whose hilariously terrible word definitions and example sentences are among the show's funniest jokes. As the evening progresses, McLaughlin allows Panch's softer side to emerge beneath the cynicism.

Riohn Jones rounds out the adult trio as comfort counselor Mitch Mahoney, tasked with escorting eliminated contestants away from the spotlight. He and Van Hazel also double as Logainne’s parents, whose parenting philosophies contribute to her overachieving stress.

Melissa Glasgow's direction and choreography keep the production lively throughout, finding playful ways to highlight each speller's unique personality. The movement is energetic, and it complements the show's quirky humor nicely.

The design team includes Michael Wogulis' scenic design, Sammy Webster's lighting, Grace Wong's costumes, and Geronimo Omabtang's sound design, creating the familiar atmosphere of a school auditorium while still allowing room for the flights of fancy that take place in the students' imaginations.

One of the show's most enjoyable features is its audience participation component. A few audience members are invited to join the spelling bee itself, creating spontaneous moments that change from performance to performance. If participating sounds appealing, be sure to let the theatre know when you arrive.

At its core, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is a celebration of awkward kids trying their best to find where they belong. Oceanside Theatre Company's production captures that spirit beautifully. Funny and heartfelt, it's a delightful reminder that sometimes the biggest victories have nothing to do with trophies—or correctly spelling "schadenfreude."

How To Get Tickets

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is playing at Oceanside Theatre through June 14th. For ticket and show times information, go to oceansidetheatre.org

Photo Credit: Oceanside Theatre Company

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